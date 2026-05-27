Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of General Electric (GE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Seaport Global initiated coverage of General Electric (NYSE:GE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.32% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for General Electric is $356.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.32% from its latest reported closing price of $314.49 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for General Electric is 87,400MM, an increase of 80.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,253 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an decrease of 590 owner(s) or 15.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.40%, an increase of 23.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 916,384K shares. The put/call ratio of GE is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 66,432K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company.

TCI Fund Management holds 47,510K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 34,725K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,730K shares , representing an increase of 28.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,372K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,775K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 49.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,910K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,971K shares , representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 20.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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