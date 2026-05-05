Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of ACM Research (ACMR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, Seaport Global initiated coverage of ACM Research (NasdaqGM:ACMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.57% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for ACM Research is $72.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.57% from its latest reported closing price of $51.23 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ACM Research is 507MM, a decrease of 43.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACM Research. This is an decrease of 123 owner(s) or 29.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACMR is 0.23%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 45,379K shares. The put/call ratio of ACMR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,381K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Triata Capital holds 1,930K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 1,680K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing an increase of 11.58%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,343K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 47.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,342K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 81.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 434.22% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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