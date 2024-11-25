News & Insights

Sealsq says post-quantum chips ‘ideal for securing critical infrastructures’

November 25, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

SEALSQ (LAES) said it “is at the forefront of the transition to the robotization era with its groundbreaking post-quantum chips.” The company said, “Designed to defend against the rising threat of quantum cyberattacks, these advanced chips are set to revolutionize security for critical infrastructure sectors globally. SEALSQ’s post-quantum chips provide certified quantum-resistant security, optimized to safeguard the increasingly interconnected and digitized world. In light of accelerating advancements in quantum computing, SEALSQ chips offer robust encryption capabilities to protect sensitive data and operations from being compromised by future quantum decryption. Critical infrastructure industries-such as healthcare, energy, finance, and agriculture-are the backbone of national economies and daily life. However, these sectors face mounting threats from cyberattacks that can disrupt operations, compromise sensitive data, and have far-reaching consequences for society. Quantum computing, while promising immense technological advancements, also poses significant risks due to its ability to decrypt classical encryption methods which endangers the stability and security of critical infrastructures. SEALSQ’s post-quantum chips are engineered to counter these risks, providing an unmatched level of protection with quantum-resistant algorithms that ensure data integrity and operational continuity. As the global economy shifts toward automation and robotics, the demand for secure and efficient hardware solutions becomes paramount. Robotic systems will play a central role in critical tasks, from managing healthcare diagnostics to optimizing energy grids and financial transactions. SEALSQ’s post-quantum chips are uniquely suited to meet these demands, ensuring that robotic systems are impervious to cyber threats while maintaining optimal performance. SEALSQ is actively engaging with major electronics manufacturers to co-develop customized quantum-resistant chips tailored for their specific needs. These collaborations are poised to solidify SEALSQ’s position as a key enabler of secure digital and robotic ecosystems.”

