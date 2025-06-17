SEALSQ Injects $10 Mln Into WISeSat For Quantum-Secure Satellite Network

(RTTNews) - SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Tuesday announced its board has approved a $10 million strategic investment in WISeSat.Space AG, securing a 9 percent stake at a $115 million pre-money valuation.

Partnering with parent WISeKey, this funding will accelerate deployment of WISeSat's quantum-ready satellite constellation and explore strategic partnerships to leverage existing orbital assets.

Ahead of its late-June 2025 launch from California, WISeSat 3.0 will enable space-based, post-quantum-secure communications and IoT machine-to-machine transactions via SEALCOIN on the Hedera DLT. Future launches with PLD Space and SkyRoot Aerospace will broaden global reach.

This investment supports SEALSQ's goal to build the world's first quantum-resilient satellite network empowering ultra-secure communications and transactional IoT services worldwide, tapping into a quantum communication market poised to grow at a 31.8 percent CAGR through 2030.

LAES is currently trading at $3.83 down $0.12 or 3.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

