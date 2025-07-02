SEALSQ Corp Unveils Advances in Post-Quantum Cryptography to Secure Bitcoin and Blockchain Networks

SEALSQ Corp announces advancements in post-quantum cryptography to secure blockchain networks against quantum computing threats.

SEALSQ Corp, a company specializing in semiconductors and post-quantum technology, announced advancements in post-quantum cryptography aimed at protecting Bitcoin and blockchain networks from quantum threats. The company highlighted the growing risk of quantum computing to traditional cryptographic systems, noting that millions of Bitcoin are stored in vulnerable addresses. SEALSQ's QUASARS project is developing hybrid cryptographic solutions and quantum-resistant hardware to safeguard critical infrastructures like IoT and secure communications. Their PQC-enabled products offer easy upgrades for existing systems, ensuring real-time protection against quantum attacks while maintaining the integrity of blockchain technologies. CEO Carlos Moreira emphasized the necessity of these innovations for a secure digital future amid the ongoing rise of quantum computing.

SEALSQ is positioning itself as a leader in post-quantum cryptography, addressing the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing to critical infrastructure, including blockchain networks.

The company's advancements, such as PQC-enabled microcontrollers, offer immediate hardware upgrades that protect existing digital systems against emerging quantum threats.

SEALSQ's solutions enable the hybrid use of classical and quantum-resistant algorithms, enhancing security without requiring significant downtime for blockchain systems.

The recognition of quantum computing as a material risk by major financial institutions like BlackRock highlights the timely relevance of SEALSQ's innovations in the market.

SEALSQ raised alarms about significant existential threats posed by quantum computing to cryptographic frameworks, indicating a pressing and acute vulnerability in existing digital security measures.

The press release emphasizes that Harvest Now, Decrypt Later attacks are already taking place, suggesting that malicious actors are actively exploiting known vulnerabilities in the current system, which could undermine confidence in digital assets.

The mention of BlackRock listing quantum computing as a material threat in its Bitcoin ETF filings could signal serious concern from major investors about the stability of their assets, potentially affecting SEALSQ's market position and credibility.

What is SEALSQ Corp focused on?

SEALSQ Corp specializes in developing semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products.

How is SEALSQ addressing quantum threats?

SEALSQ is advancing post-quantum cryptography to secure Bitcoin and blockchain networks against quantum computing threats.

What is the QUASARS project?

QUASARS aims to create hybrid cryptographic solutions and quantum-resistant hardware for critical infrastructures like IoT and blockchain.

Why are quantum-resistant solutions important?

Quantum-resistant solutions protect sensitive data against potential future threats posed by advanced quantum computers.

Where can I learn more about SEALSQ's products?

For more information on SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductors and security solutions, visit www.sealsq.com.

Geneva, Switzerland, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today reaffirmed its commitment to a quantum-secure future by announcing new advancements in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) aimed at mitigating existential threats to Bitcoin and blockchain networks.





Several months ago, SEALSQ raised alarms about the looming risk posed by quantum computing to existing cryptographic frameworks



https://thequantuminsider.com/2024/12/24/sealsq-quantum-resistant-technology-tackles-potential-bitcoins-quantum-vulnerabilities/



. Through its



QUASARS (Quantum Resistant Authentication Security and Robustness for Systems)



project, SEALSQ is pioneering



hybrid cryptographic solutions



and



quantum-resistant hardware



designed to protect mission-critical infrastructures, such as IoT devices, secure communications, and blockchain protocols, from quantum-powered cyberattacks.





Recent industry analyses, including insights from prominent digital asset commentators such as



@AltcoinGordon and IBM Quantum’s Jay Gambetta



, the severity of the threat. Quantum computing is rapidly approaching the capability to break the elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) that underpins Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to cybersecurity researchers, over



4 million BTC,



approximately



25% of the usable supply,



are stored in addresses with exposed public keys, making them prime targets once a cryptographically relevant quantum computer arrives.





BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has formally recognized this risk by listing quantum computing as a material threat in its Bitcoin ETF filings. The threat is not hypothetical:



Harvest Now, Decrypt Later



attacks are already underway, as nation-states siphon encrypted blockchain data in anticipation of breaking it post-Q-Day.







SEALSQ: Delivering Quantum Resilience Now







SEALSQ is at the forefront of solving this challenge. The Company’s PQC-enabled microcontrollers and secure elements offer



drop-in hardware upgrades



for existing digital systems. These components are designed to:









Protect against quantum decryption attacks



in real time.



in real time.





Enable hybrid cryptographic architectures



combining classical and quantum-resistant algorithms.



combining classical and quantum-resistant algorithms.





Secure the blockchain ledger and wallet infrastructure



without requiring prolonged network downtime.















“Our mission is to provide the building blocks for a quantum-secure digital economy,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “The threats are not on the horizon, they are here. SEALSQ's post-quantum innovations are designed to future-proof blockchain ecosystems and uphold the core values of decentralization, privacy, and individual sovereignty.”







SEALSQ’s Commitment to a Quantum-Secure Future







SEALSQ is proactively addressing these challenges by developing quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions. Its innovations in hybrid post-quantum hardware and software ensure that critical systems, including Bitcoin and IoT networks, remain resilient in the quantum era. SEALSQ’s efforts empower organizations to transition securely into a future where quantum computing is a reality.





With its cutting-edge technology and dedication to cybersecurity, SEALSQ continues to lead the way in building a secure digital future that is resistant to even the most advanced threats.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611





lcati@theequitygroup.com















