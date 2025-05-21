SEALSQ Corp Launches QS7001 Quantum-Resistant Solution to Safeguard Bitcoin Wallets from Quantum Threats

SEALSQ introduces QS7001, a quantum-resistant solution to enhance Bitcoin wallet security against future quantum computing threats.

SEALSQ Corp has announced the launch of its QS7001 secure element, integrating advanced post-quantum cryptography (PQC) technology to protect Bitcoin wallets from potential future quantum computing threats. This technology is designed to counter vulnerabilities associated with elliptic curve cryptography used in Bitcoin, which could be compromised by quantum algorithms like Shor’s. SEALSQ's solution utilizes NIST-standardized algorithms such as CRYSTALS-Kyber for key exchanges and CRYSTALS-Dilithium for digital signatures, ensuring enhanced security for blockchain transactions. The QS7001 secure element offers secure storage, efficient operations, and a migration framework for developers to transition to quantum-resistant mechanisms. SEALSQ aims to reinforce blockchain security and position itself as a leader in addressing the challenges posed by advances in quantum computing.

Potential Positives

SEALSQ introduces its QS7001 secure element, utilizing post-quantum cryptographic technology to enhance security for Bitcoin wallets against potential quantum threats.

The company's solution employs NIST-standardized algorithms, CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, ensuring robust protection against attacks enabled by quantum computers.

SEALSQ provides a practical migration framework for developers, allowing for backward compatibility with existing cryptographic systems, thereby promoting a seamless transition to quantum-resistant solutions.

The CEO emphasizes SEALSQ's leadership in the semiconductor-driven cybersecurity sector, reinforcing its strategic position in addressing emerging security challenges posed by quantum computing.

Potential Negatives

SEALSQ's reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty in their business strategy and future performance, which may raise concerns among investors.



The press release highlights significant vulnerabilities in current Bitcoin wallet security that may erode confidence among users and investors regarding the current state of cryptocurrency safety.



SEALSQ's technological advancement may not be sufficient to address the rapidly evolving threat of quantum computing, potentially leaving customers exposed to future risks.

FAQ

What is SEALSQ's new quantum-resistant cryptography?

SEALSQ has developed post-quantum cryptographic technology to secure Bitcoin wallets against future quantum computer threats using the QS7001 secure element.

How does quantum computing threaten Bitcoin wallets?

Quantum computers can potentially derive private keys from public keys in Bitcoin wallets, compromising their security, especially with reused addresses.

What features does the QS7001 secure element offer?

It provides secure storage for post-quantum private keys, efficient signing and key exchange, and low power consumption for embedded systems.

What is SEALSQ's migration framework for developers?

It supports a dual-stack approach for backward compatibility, introduces quantum-safe addresses, and provides key rotation tools for secure migration.

Why is post-quantum cryptography important for blockchain?

Post-quantum cryptography ensures blockchain security in the future, making it essential for maintaining trust and integrity of digital assets.

Geneva, Switzerland, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --















SEALSQ Unveils Quantum-Resistant Cryptography with QS7001 to Secure Bitcoin Wallets Against Quantum Threat











SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the deployment of its advanced post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) technology to protect Bitcoin wallets from future quantum computer attacks. Integrated into the cutting-edge QS7001 secure element, this solution marks a significant step in ensuring the long-term security of blockchain assets in a quantum era.







The Quantum Risk to Bitcoin Wallets







Bitcoin wallets rely on elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), specifically the secp256k1 curve, to generate public-private key pairs. While secure against classical attacks, quantum computers using Shor’s algorithm could potentially derive private keys from exposed public keys, compromising wallets when addresses are reused or transactions are broadcasted. This vulnerability threatens the integrity of decentralized finance as quantum computing advances.







SEALSQ’s Quantum-Resistant Solution







SEALSQ addresses the threat with a robust PQC stack based on CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, NIST-standardized algorithms (FIPS 203 and ML-DSA) designed to withstand quantum attacks. These lattice-based algorithms ensure security against Shor’s and Grover’s algorithms, offering forward secrecy and unforgeable signatures.





Watch live demo:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNBYpQD9U2o









Key Features:







CRYSTALS-Kyber (Key Encapsulation Mechanism): Enables quantum-secure key exchanges between wallets and blockchain nodes, replacing vulnerable ECC-based protocols.



CRYSTALS-Dilithium (Digital Signature Algorithm): Provides quantum-resistant digital signatures, ensuring transaction authenticity and integrity.









QS7001 Secure Element: Hardware-Backed Security







SEALSQ’s PQC algorithms are embedded in the QS7001 secure element, a tamper-resistant chip optimized for resource-constrained environments like hardware wallets and IoT devices. The QS7001 enables:







Secure storage of post-quantum private keys.



Efficient quantum-resistant signing and key exchange operations.



Hardware-rooted trust with low power consumption, ideal for cold wallets and embedded systems.

















Migration Framework for Blockchain Developers







SEALSQ offers a practical migration path for Bitcoin wallet developers and custodians:







Hybrid Cryptography: Supports a dual-stack approach (ECDSA + Dilithium) for backward compatibility during the transition to PQC.



Quantum-Safe Addresses: Introduces a new address format for quantum-resistant wallets, ensuring future-proof security.



Key Rotation Tools: Facilitates secure migration of legacy keys to PQC-protected keys, minimizing exposure risks.

















Strategic Vision







“Quantum computing poses a real threat to blockchain security, but SEALSQ is ahead of the curve,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “Our QS7001 secure element, optimized for running both traditional and NIST-standardized PQC algorithms, empowers the blockchain ecosystem to stay secure in a post-quantum world, reinforcing SEALSQ’s leadership in semiconductor-driven cybersecurity.”





Mr. Moreira added, “Without trusted roots, no cryptography can be truly secure. Without post-quantum cryptography, no blockchain can be future-proof. The convergence of SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure microcontrollers and WISeKey’s Quantum RootKey infrastructure provides the only practical, scalable, and hardware-enforceable solution to defend Bitcoin from quantum threats. As the world transitions from classical to quantum computing, Bitcoin must evolve too. This evolution begins at the cryptographic root—trust anchored in post-quantum resilience. If Bitcoin is to remain a trusted store of value in the quantum era, its future may very well depend on what SEALSQ and WISeKey are building today.”







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@theequitygroup.com

















