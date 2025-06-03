SEALSQ Corp Invests $10 Million in WISeSat.Space to Advance Quantum-Resistant Satellite Communication Technology

SEALSQ plans to invest $10 million in WISeSat for enhancing satellite communication security using post-quantum technology.

Quiver AI Summary

SEALSQ Corp plans to invest $10 million in WISeSat as part of a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the deployment of a satellite constellation designed for quantum-resistant communications and decentralized IoT transactions. WISeSat is set to launch its WISeSat 3.0 satellite in June 2025, which will incorporate SEALSQ's Quantum RootKey technology, ensuring secure communication capable of withstanding quantum cyber threats. The initiative is focused on establishing a resilient digital infrastructure by 2027, enabling advanced cryptographic capabilities in space and supporting secure command authentication, sensitive data encryption, and post-quantum key distribution. This collaboration is positioned as a vital step toward enhancing Europe’s space sovereignty and addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges amid geopolitical tensions.

Potential Positives

SEALSQ's $10 million investment in WISeSat positions the company as a strategic player in the satellite communications industry, enhancing its growth potential and market presence.

The launch of WISeSat 3.0, featuring SEALSQ's Quantum RootKey, marks a significant advancement in quantum-safe communications, showcasing SEALSQ's innovative technology and expertise in post-quantum cryptography.

The integration of post-quantum security measures into satellite operations highlights SEALSQ's commitment to addressing emerging cybersecurity threats, potentially attracting new clients and partnerships in critical infrastructure sectors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $10 million investment is contingent upon final approval by the Board of Directors, indicating potential uncertainty in the company's decision-making process.

Relying on a partnership with WISeSat may expose SEALSQ to risks associated with external parties, including the dependency on WISeSat's capabilities and execution of their satellite roadmap.

The extensive forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties, emphasizing that actual results may materially differ from expectations due to various uncontrollable factors.

FAQ

What is SEALSQ's investment in WISeSat?

SEALSQ plans to invest $10 million in WISeSat to support the development of a satellite constellation and enhance Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

When is the launch of WISeSat 3.0?

WISeSat 3.0 is scheduled for launch in the second week of June 2025, marking a significant advancement in quantum-safe communications.

How does WISeSat 3.0 enhance cybersecurity?

WISeSat 3.0 incorporates SEALSQ’s Quantum RootKey to secure communications and protect against cyberattacks leveraging both classical and quantum computing.

What are the key features of the WISeSat satellite constellation?

The constellation supports secure data encryption, command authentication, and post-quantum key distribution for critical infrastructure and IoT applications.

What role do quantum technologies play in SEALSQ's mission?

SEALSQ focuses on developing post-quantum technology to protect sensitive data and ensure secure digital identity services in a quantum computing era.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LAES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $LAES stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --















To support its strategic roadmap, SEALSQ intends to invest $10 million in WISeSat











)













1











as a strategic investor in the WISeSat satellite constellation, aiming to accelerate the deployment of its satellite constellation, scale QKD capabilities, and enable a scalable “Satellite-as-a-Service” business model that integrates decentralized IoT transactions and post-quantum secure communications (more information are available











here











).















By 2027, WISeSat.Space aims to establish a large constellation of satellites, incorporating WISeKey cryptographic keys and PQC semiconductor technology from SEALSQ, to ensure robust, quantum-resistant communication capabilities from space.











SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and WISeSat.Space SA (“WISeSat”) today announced the upcoming launch of WISeSat 3.0, scheduled for second week of June 2025, marking the first satellite to embed SEALSQ’s Quantum RootKey. This mission initiates a new era of quantum-safe space communications, establishing a space-based Proof-of-Concept for Post-Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) designed to secure global data infrastructure against emerging quantum threats.





To support this strategic roadmap, and subject to, amongst other requirements, final approval by its Board of Directors, SEALSQ intends to invest $10 million in WISeSat.Space, and join its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) as a strategic investor in the WISeSat satellite constellation.





This next-generation satellite platform will support cryptographic key generation and management both in orbit and at mission control. It ensures encryption, authentication, and validation of software and data using NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms, including CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, selected in August 2024.





At the heart of WISeSat 3.0 lies the Quantum RootKey, a hardware-based root-of-trust module developed by SEALSQ to resist both classical and quantum cyberattacks. By isolating cryptographic operations within a tamper-resistant environment directly on the satellite, RootKey protects key storage, signing, and encryption processes. It enables end-to-end secure communications and digital identity services, even under the computing power of future quantum machines.





The satellite will deliver several key capabilities: secure command authentication to prevent unauthorized satellite control, encryption of sensitive data such as Earth observation, defense telemetry, and scientific research, and post-quantum key distribution for critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, transportation, and smart cities. It also allows for the secure onboarding of billions of IoT devices by providing quantum-resistant digital identities from space, even in remote or disconnected regions.





WISeSat has gradually embedded technologies from WISeKey, SEALSQ, and Hedera into its satellite operations, allowing these next-generation satellites to become a benchmark for post-quantum security from space. This advanced integration also supports the use of trusted digital tokens such as SEALCOIN, opening new frontiers in secure space-to-ground transactions and tokenized satellite-based services.







WISeSat.Space has also established key infrastructure, including a satellite antenna in La Línea, Spain, with plans to install another in Switzerland.



These installations will enhance the monitoring and management of the growing satellite constellation, ensuring optimal performance and secure operations. By 2027, WISeSat.Space aims to establish a large constellation of satellites, incorporating WISeKey cryptographic keys and PQC semiconductor technology from SEALSQ, to ensure robust, quantum-resistant communication capabilities from space.





As quantum computing advances, the risk of key extraction, spoofing, and eavesdropping on satellite networks becomes increasingly urgent. SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum RootKey architecture provides robust, real-time defenses, including secure key isolation, signature validation, and quantum-resilient encryption, ensuring any attempt to intercept or tamper with quantum key exchanges is immediately detectable.





In parallel, WISeSat’s multi-layered quantum-secure platform is designed to leverage the unique properties of space, including microgravity, to enable scientific breakthroughs impossible on Earth. This includes quantum sensing for unspoofable positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), secure deep-space exploration, and in-orbit manufacturing of quantum components in pristine, interference-free environments.





These advancements position WISeSat 3.0 to play a strategic role in enabling a sovereign, resilient, and secure digital infrastructure at a time of rising geopolitical and cybersecurity tensions. The mission underscores Europe and its allies’ commitment to space sovereignty and secure digital transformation.





Together, SEALSQ and WISeSat are setting the foundation for a new generation of cyber-resilient, quantum-ready space systems, redefining global digital trust from orbit.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611





lcati@theequitygroup.com



























1





Subject to, amongst other requirements, final approval by the SEALSQ Board of Directors.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.