SEALSQ Corp Highlights Quantum-Resistant Microcontrollers as Vital Solution for IoT Security Amid Recent Blackout in Spain and Portugal

SEALSQ highlights its quantum-resistant technology's role in securing IoT devices for critical infrastructure amidst recent power disruptions.

SEALSQ Corp, a company specializing in semiconductors and post-quantum technologies, recently emphasized the significance of its quantum-resistant secure microcontrollers for enhancing the security of IoT devices and networks, particularly in light of the recent blackout in Spain and Portugal. This incident highlighted the vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure due to environmental disruptions and cyber threats. SEALSQ's technology aims to secure data integrity for smart grids by embedding these microcontrollers in devices such as sensors, which monitor key operational parameters. By utilizing advanced quantum-resistant cryptography, SEALSQ's solutions protect against sophisticated cyberattacks and enable rapid, automated responses to grid anomalies. The company's commitment to developing secure, future-proof technology addresses the pressing security challenges posed by the evolution of quantum computing, ensuring the reliability of essential services and supporting renewable energy integration in smart grids.

SEALSQ's quantum-resistant microcontrollers position the company as a key player in enhancing the security and reliability of IoT solutions for critical infrastructure, particularly in the wake of recent blackouts.

The press release highlights the urgent need for secure IoT technology, potentially increasing demand for SEALSQ's products amidst growing concerns about cyber threats and environmental challenges.

By addressing vulnerabilities in aging grid infrastructure with their post-quantum technology, SEALSQ demonstrates its commitment to innovation and leadership in the semiconductor industry, which could enhance its reputation and market position.

SEALSQ's technology supports the transition to smart grids and renewable energy integration, aligning with global trends towards sustainability and making the company relevant in future energy solutions.

The press release highlights a significant blackout in Spain and Portugal, which underscores vulnerabilities in existing electrical grid infrastructure, potentially reflecting poorly on the effectiveness of current solutions in the market.

SEALSQ’s focus on addressing urgent security challenges in IoT systems may indicate that existing security measures are insufficient, raising concerns about the overall reliability of critical infrastructure protecting against cyber threats.

The reliance on cutting-edge technology such as quantum-resistant solutions suggests a high level of uncertainty surrounding the efficacy and adoption of their products as the market evolves, which may impact customer confidence.

What is SEALSQ Corp's focus area?

SEALSQ Corp specializes in developing semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products.

How do SEALSQ's microcontrollers enhance IoT security?

Their quantum-resistant microcontrollers secure IoT sensors and monitoring devices, ensuring data authenticity and protection against cyber threats.

What was the cause of the recent blackout in Spain and Portugal?

The blackout was caused by temperature-induced vibrations in high-voltage transmission lines, leading to synchronization failures between electrical systems.

How does SEALSQ address vulnerabilities in electrical grids?

SEALSQ's technology embeds secure microcontrollers in devices to safeguard critical data and facilitate rapid responses to anomalies.

What industries benefit from SEALSQ's post-quantum solutions?

The technology benefits various sectors, including smart energy, healthcare, defense, automotive, and industrial automation.

Geneva, Switzerland, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today highlighted how its quantum-resistant secure microcontrollers can strengthen the resilience of IoT connected devices and networks including electrical grids. The massive blackout that disrupted Spain and Portugal on April 28, 2025, which was triggered by extreme atmospheric conditions, underscores the urgent need for secure, reliable IoT solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure. By securing the IoT ecosystem, SEALSQ’s technology ensures that the data driving smart grids remains trustworthy, even under extreme environmental conditions or cyber threats.





According to Spain’s grid operator, Red Eléctrica (REE), the blackout resulted from temperature-induced vibrations in high-voltage transmission lines (400kV), causing synchronization failures between Spain and France’s electrical systems. This cascade led to the loss of 15 gigawatts of power in seconds, affecting millions of customers. Such environmental disruptions, combined with growing cyber threats, highlight vulnerabilities in aging grid infrastructure.





SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure microcontrollers address these challenges by securing IoT sensors and monitoring devices deployed across electrical networks. These chips, embedded in devices like substations and transmission line sensors, ensure the authenticity, integrity, and confidentiality of critical environmental and operational data, such as temperature, voltage, and oscillations. Equipped with quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, SEALSQ’s technology protects against next-generation cyberattacks, including those enabled by quantum computing, ensuring grid operators can trust real-time data for decision-making.





“IoT sensors are transforming smart grids by enabling real-time monitoring and automated fault detection,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “However, their effectiveness depends on secure data transmission. Our quantum-resistant microcontrollers safeguard these devices, empowering grid operators to detect anomalies like temperature swings or synchronization issues early and act before failures escalate.”





By integrating SEALSQ’s secure microcontrollers, grid operators can:







Ensure secure, tamper-proof data collection from IoT sensors monitoring environmental and grid parameters.



Protect against cyberattacks that could manipulate or disrupt critical grid communications.



Enable rapid, automated responses to anomalies, such as isolating faulty segments to prevent cascading failures.



Support the integration of renewable energy sources into smart grids by securing data at interconnection points.







As smart grids evolve to incorporate renewable energy and advanced analytics, SEALSQ’s secure IoT architecture enhances reliability, protects against cyber threats, and supports system reconfiguration to minimize power losses. This is critical for maintaining voltage stability and operational efficiency in volatile conditions.





SEALSQ remains committed to protecting global critical infrastructure with cutting-edge, quantum-resistant solutions that address the challenges of an increasingly connected and unpredictable world.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@equityny.com

















