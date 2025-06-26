SEALSQ Corp Enhances Security Solutions for Internet of Medical Things with Quantum-Resistant Technology

SEALSQ enhances IoMT security with quantum-resistant technologies, ensuring safe data transmission and device authentication in healthcare.

Quiver AI Summary

SEALSQ Corp announced enhancements to its offerings, integrating Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) with Quantum-Resistant Cryptography and Post-Quantum Secure Hardware to support the growing Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). The company provides critical security for medical device communications and data authentication, addressing significant cybersecurity risks associated with public network communications. SEALSQ’s technologies, which include smart card reader chips and cryptographic solutions for remote patient monitoring, help secure healthcare data and facilitate compliance with digital health frameworks. As challenges from rising healthcare costs and aging populations increase, the incorporation of edge AI and quantum-resistant solutions aims to protect medical IoMT networks from emerging cyber threats. SEALSQ remains committed to delivering robust, scalable, and interoperable security solutions to foster trust in connected medical ecosystems.

Potential Positives

SEALSQ’s integration of PKI with Quantum-Resistant Cryptography offers a unique value proposition, positioning the company as a leader in safeguarding IoMT networks against emerging quantum threats.

The expansion of capabilities to support IoMT enhances SEALSQ’s market relevance in the rapidly growing field of digital health, catering to the increasing demand for secure medical technology.

By enhancing cybersecurity measures, SEALSQ reduces vulnerabilities associated with unauthorized access to sensitive healthcare data, strengthening its value to healthcare systems and providers.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the significant cybersecurity risks associated with the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), indicating that SEALSQ is operating in a high-risk environment where unauthorized access and data breaches are concerns.

SEALSQ acknowledges that traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and ECC are increasingly vulnerable to attacks from quantum computing, which may raise concerns about the robustness of their existing technologies.

The forward-looking statements in the release highlight uncertainties regarding market demand, the company's ability to maintain significant customer relationships, and potential fluctuations in the semiconductor industry, indicating financial risks ahead.

FAQ

What is SEALSQ's focus in the technology sector?

SEALSQ focuses on developing and selling semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products.

How does SEALSQ enhance IoMT security?

SEALSQ provides security components that authenticate devices, secure communications, and enforce compliance in IoMT applications.

What technologies does SEALSQ integrate for post-quantum security?

SEALSQ integrates PKI with Quantum-Resistant Cryptography and Post-Quantum Secure Hardware to ensure robust cybersecurity.

How does edge AI benefit IoMT according to SEALSQ?

Edge AI allows medical devices to process data locally, enhancing functionality while reducing latency and cyberattack exposure.

What is the significance of SEALSQ's partnership with IDENTIV?

SEALSQ's Smart Card reader chips enhance security by enabling secure patient card reading in major European healthcare systems.

SEALSQ’s unique value proposition integrates PKI with Quantum-Resistant Cryptography and Post-Quantum Secure Hardware









SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced expanded capabilities to support the rapidly evolving Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) landscape. SEALSQ’s technologies provide essential security components for applications that secure communications, authenticate devices, and enforce compliance with next-generation digital health frameworks.









The IoMT represents a vast network of interconnected medical devices, sensors, software, and healthcare systems utilizing internet connectivity to exchange information. By leveraging technologies like wireless communication, cloud computing, and now edge AI, IoMT offloads tasks and stores data on remote or local edge servers, vastly enhancing device functionality, storage capacity, and computational power. This integration is transforming healthcare delivery, fitness monitoring, and chronic disease management, addressing the challenges posed by rising global healthcare costs and aging populations.







As IoMT continues to expand, the need for enhanced cybersecurity becomes critical.







Most communications between devices and cloud servers occur over public networks, posing significant risks of unauthorized access. Malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities to gain access to sensitive data, manipulate medical outcomes, or impersonate trusted systems. Ensuring the authenticity and integrity of transmitted data is essential to preventing attacks such as replay, man-in-the-middle, and denial-of-service incidents.







SEALSQ supports IoMT evolving needs by delivering security components that protect physical access to facilities, secure communications, and authenticate devices across government and consumer healthcare settings.







While its Smart Card reader chips are integrated into IDENTIV terminals used by major European healthcare systems to read patient cards securely, SEALSQ’s Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Secure Elements also enable in the field authentication and encryption for remote patient monitoring systems, protecting the flow of medical data between wearable devices and hospital systems.





Building on these foundations, SEALSQ has expanded its capabilities to support edge-based cryptographic authentication, enabling AI-powered medical devices to securely process data locally before transmitting only necessary insights into the cloud. This reduces latency and limits exposure to potential cyberattacks, aligning with modern edge AI deployments in IoMT.





Looking ahead to the evolution of digital threats, especially the advent of quantum computing, SEALSQ provides a unique value proposition by integrating PKI with Quantum-Resistant Cryptography and Post-Quantum Secure Hardware. Traditional algorithms such as RSA and ECC are increasingly vulnerable to quantum attacks. SEALSQ’s implementation of NIST-recommended algorithms like CRYSTALS-Kyber and Dilithium ensure robust protection against both classical and quantum adversaries. The Company’s secure hardware is now equipped with embedded post-quantum key management features, offering a tamper-resistant root of trust ideal for long-lifecycle medical devices.





“Security is a critical component of IoMT, given the sensitive nature of healthcare data and the potential risks associated with breaches,” stated Bernard Vian, SEALSQ’s Managing Director. “SEALSQ’s post-quantum technology offers a robust and scalable solution to safeguard IoMT networks from emerging cyber threats, while enabling compliant and efficient healthcare service delivery.”





As the digital transformation of healthcare accelerates, SEALSQ remains committed to empowering medical ecosystems with trusted, interoperable, and quantum-resilient technologies built to secure the future of connected care.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@theequitygroup.com

















