SEALSQ Corp Enhances Quantum Security Solutions Amid Advancements in Microsoft Quantum Computing

SEALSQ, through its parent company WISeKey, has a longstanding partnership with Microsoft focused on enhancing cybersecurity solutions, particularly in light of advancements in quantum computing. The recent development of a Majorana-based quantum chip by Microsoft underscores the urgency for organizations to adopt quantum-resistant security measures, as traditional encryption methods will soon become vulnerable. SEALSQ positions itself as a leader in this field by offering a comprehensive suite of post-quantum security solutions, including Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and secure elements for various applications such as IoT and automotive systems. Their Quantum Lab provides resources and guidance for companies seeking to transition to quantum-ready systems, aiming to enable proactive protection against emerging quantum threats.

SEALSQ has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the growing quantum security threat, positioning itself as a leader in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions.

The company is one of the few offering a fully integrated approach to quantum-resistant security, enhancing its competitive advantage in the cybersecurity market.

The partnership with Microsoft, spanning over two decades, highlights SEALSQ's credibility and trustworthiness in the cybersecurity landscape.

SEALSQ’s solutions are timely and essential, given the urgency for organizations to adopt quantum-resistant encryption as quantum computing advances.

The press release heavily emphasizes the urgency of adopting quantum-resistant security solutions, indicating that current encryption methods will soon be obsolete, which may create concern among potential clients about the reliability of existing SEALSQ products.

The mention of significant uncertainties and contingencies in the company's forward-looking statements may raise doubts regarding its future performance and stability, potentially deterring investors.

The acknowledgment of reliance on a limited number of significant customers suggests vulnerability in SEALSQ's business model, which could impact revenue stability if any of these relationships falter.

What is SEALSQ's relationship with Microsoft?

SEALSQ has a longstanding partnership with Microsoft, collaborating on cybersecurity initiatives for over two decades.

How does SEALSQ address quantum security threats?

SEALSQ offers post-quantum security solutions to protect digital assets against the growing quantum security threats highlighted by advancements in quantum computing.

What are Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions?

PQC refers to cryptographic methods designed to be secure against attacks from quantum computers, ensuring the protection of sensitive information.

What industries can benefit from SEALSQ's solutions?

SEALSQ's solutions are applicable across various sectors, including banking, healthcare, automotive, and critical infrastructure.

Why is Post-Quantum Cryptography necessary now?

With advancements in quantum computing, traditional encryption methods may become obsolete, making PQC essential for future digital security.

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











SEALSQ, through its parent company WISeKey, has maintained a strong relationship with Microsoft for over two decades, collaborating on cybersecurity initiatives. This partnership includes joint efforts within the Tech Accord and the integration of WISeKey's cybersecurity solutions into Microsoft platforms, reinforcing a shared commitment to enhancing digital security.









SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today reaffirmed its ability to effectively address the growing quantum security threat with to its



post quantum security solutions



, as Microsoft’s latest quantum computing advancements further highlight the urgency of transitioning to quantum-resistant security measures.









Microsoft’s latest breakthrough in quantum computing, the successful development of a



Majorana-based quantum chip



, is a significant milestone in the journey toward large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing. This advancement also serves as a stark reminder that traditional encryption methods are nearing obsolescence, making



Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) an immediate necessity.







Today, almost all digital communications rely on cryptographic protocols that quantum computers will eventually break. Microsoft’s Majorana quantum chip accelerates the timeline for quantum computing adoption. With this progress, organizations from banking and healthcare to critical infrastructure and connected devices, must proactively adopt



quantum-resistant encryption



before quantum computers render current security obsolete.



SEALSQ provides the technology to future-proof digital assets against this paradigm shift.









SEALSQ Delivers a Complete Suite of Post-Quantum Security Solutions







SEALSQ stands out as one of the few companies – if not the only one – offering a



fully integrated



approach to quantum-resistant security. The company provides:









Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)



embedded within a robust



Quantum-Resistant PKI (Public Key Infrastructure)





embedded within a robust





Post-Quantum Secure Elements



Post-Quantum Secure Elements, designed to protect IoT, automotive, and critical embedded systems



, designed to protect IoT, automotive, and critical embedded systems





SEALSQ’s







Quantum Lab







provides more details, details best practices and offers guidance to companies willing to upgrade their systems and products to be quantum ready.

















This approach ensures that businesses, governments, and critical infrastructure providers can implement



long-term security measures today



rather than waiting until quantum threats become an active risk.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.





Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@equityny.com

















