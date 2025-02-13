SEALSQ Corp Announces Integration of WISeAI’s Decentralized Model into Quantum Platform for Enhanced AI Security and Innovation

SEALSQ Corp integrates WISeAI’s decentralized model for secure, equitable AI in its quantum platform, enhancing data protection and innovation.

SEALSQ Corp has announced its integration of WISeAI’s decentralized model into its quantum platform to enhance AI capabilities while ensuring data security, privacy, and fair compensation in data markets. This approach permits the development of multi-dimensional AI models that learn from real-world simulations while implementing verifiable AI mechanisms to promote responsible practices. By decentralizing AI, SEALSQ aims to democratize innovation and foster participation from individuals and small businesses, potentially unlocking significant economic value across various sectors. The company is also incorporating WISeAI.IO 2.0, a machine-learning tool designed to monitor public key infrastructure activities to detect security threats. Through advanced analytics and risk-based authentication, WISeAI enhances the security of roots of trust and anticipates cyber risks. The initiative underscores the need for collaborative efforts among businesses, governments, and individuals to leverage AI's potential safely and inclusively.

Potential Positives

SEALSQ Corp is integrating WISeAI's decentralized model into its quantum platform, enhancing its offering with advanced AI capabilities that promote secure, transparent, and equitable data markets.

The use of federated learning and blockchain in the AI mechanisms aligns with responsible AI development and deployment, indicating a commitment to ethical practices in technology.

WISeAI.IO 2.0’s capability to monitor PKI systems for security threats bolsters the integrity of essential infrastructures, positioning SEALSQ as a vital player in enhancing cybersecurity measures.

The potential to unlock significant economic value across critical sectors such as healthcare and education highlights SEALSQ's role in driving innovation and growth within the industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the involvement of multiple stakeholders (businesses, governments, individuals) to adopt decentralized AI models, which could indicate that SEALSQ may not have solidified partnerships or implementations, suggesting potential limitations in their current strategy.

The forward-looking statements disclaimer stresses significant uncertainties and risks related to SEALSQ's future performance, indicating potential instability or volatility in their business operations.

There is heavy reliance on the successful integration of WISeAI into their quantum platform, and any issues with this integration could jeopardize the projected economic benefits and innovations mentioned, reflecting a risk in their operational strategy.

FAQ

What is SEALSQ's new quantum platform integration?

SEALSQ is integrating WISeAI’s decentralized model into its quantum platform to enhance AI security and data exchange.

How does WISeAI.IO 2.0 improve cybersecurity?

WISeAI.IO 2.0 monitors PKI systems for abnormal behaviors to identify and mitigate security threats effectively.

What economic benefits does decentralized AI offer?

Decentralized AI is expected to unlock trillions in economic value by improving key sectors like healthcare and education.

How does SEALSQ ensure privacy in data exchanges?

SEALSQ's approach uses verifiable AI mechanisms to protect data while ensuring privacy and fair compensation in data markets.

What challenges can be addressed by post-quantum technology?

Post-quantum technology helps protect sensitive data from vulnerabilities posed by advancing quantum computers, ensuring robust security across industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that is integrating WISeAI’s decentralized model into its end-to-end quantum platform, creating a secure, transparent, and equitable AI boosted by quantum computing.





This approach enables secure data markets where data exchange is protected, ensuring privacy and fair compensation. Multi-dimensional AI models will learn from real-world experiences through simulations and agent-based modeling. Verifiable AI mechanisms, such as federated learning and blockchain, will ensure responsible development and deployment. AI solution exchanges will provide platforms for individuals and businesses to access, develop, and contribute to AI solutions tailored to diverse needs.





By decentralizing AI, SEALSQ aims to democratize innovation, empower individuals and small businesses to participate in AI advancements, create valuable solutions, and capture economic benefits. This transformation has the potential to unlock trillions in economic value by addressing critical challenges in healthcare, education, and other sectors. Decentralized AI will also help build a more equitable and inclusive future by reducing biases and promoting fair access to AI-driven opportunities.





To further enhance security within this ecosystem, SEALSQ is integrating WISeAI.IO 2.0, a cutting-edge machine-learning tool into its quantum platform. WISeAI.IO 2.0 is specifically designed to monitor behavior and activities within a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) system, identifying any abnormal patterns or suspicious activities. By analyzing large volumes of data related to certificate issuance, revocation, and usage, WISeAI algorithms establish a behavioral baseline, flagging deviations as potential security threats such as unauthorized certificate issuance or suspicious usage. This capability is essential in detecting and mitigating attacks on Roots of Trust (RoTs).





In cybersecurity, a RoT serves as the foundational trusted entity or component that enables secure operations within a system. It ensures the integrity, authenticity, and confidentiality of digital transactions and communications. Typically, RoTs are highly protected and tamper-resistant, making them crucial for establishing trust in digital ecosystems.





WISeAI.IO 2.0 is being trained on data collected by SEALSQ sensors, authenticated by WISeKey’s RoT, and reinforced with post-quantum technologies. This enables WISeAI to detect anomalies by interpreting the flow of information and identifying potential security threats. WISeAI can process vast amounts of threat intelligence data, including known attack patterns, malware signatures, and security vulnerabilities. Through advanced machine learning techniques, it can detect emerging attack patterns or zero-day vulnerabilities, allowing security teams to proactively respond and fortify RoTs against evolving threats.





Additionally, WISeAI enhances authentication and identity verification within PKI systems. By analyzing multiple factors such as user behavior, device characteristics, and contextual information, WISeAI establishes a risk-based authentication framework. This adaptive security model evaluates the risk associated with authentication attempts and triggers additional security steps—or denies access—if suspicious activity is detected. This ensures that only authorized users with trusted digital identities can access RoTs, preventing unauthorized intrusions.





Beyond real-time threat detection, WISeAI leverages predictive analytics to anticipate potential security breaches. By analyzing historical data, its algorithms identify patterns that indicate an increased risk of compromise. This proactive approach enables security teams to reinforce RoTs before vulnerabilities can be exploited. Furthermore, WISeAI assists in prioritizing security measures and optimizing resource allocation based on the likelihood and potential impact of various cyberattacks.





At this pivotal moment, all stakeholders must take action. Businesses must adopt decentralized AI models to foster innovation and security, governments should support collaborative ecosystems with policies that encourage responsible AI deployment, and individuals must develop AI literacy and actively contribute to this evolving landscape. By working together, we can unlock AI’s full potential and build a more secure, prosperous, and inclusive future for all.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









