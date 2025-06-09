SEALSQ Corp Announces Breakthrough in Securing Autonomous Machines with Post-Quantum Technology

SEALSQ Corp and WISeKey announce advancements in post-quantum technology for securing autonomous machines and enhancing cybersecurity.

SEALSQ Corp, in collaboration with its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd, has announced a significant advancement in securing the next generation of intelligent machines, as billions of robots are set to enter various societal roles. By integrating SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor technology with WISeKey's Root of Trust infrastructure, the companies aim to address the challenge of ensuring that autonomous robots remain under trusted human control. SEALSQ's chips are designed to withstand future quantum computing threats, embedding advanced cryptographic protection that secures robot identities and communications from production onward. Additionally, WISeKey's blockchain-stored unique cryptographic identities allow for secure management and updates of these machines throughout their lifecycle. This security framework also extends to managing robotic operations globally through Trusted IoT and satellite integration, providing a comprehensive solution for sectors like defense, industrial automation, and healthcare. Carlos Moreira, CEO of both companies, emphasized the importance of making these machines trustworthy and controllable to benefit humanity.

Potential Positives

SEALSQ Corp has announced a breakthrough in security for the next generation of intelligent machines, positioning itself as a leader in the post-quantum technology space.

The integration of post-quantum semiconductor technology and WISeKey's Root of Trust infrastructure provides a comprehensive solution for securing autonomous robots, addressing a critical technological challenge.

This initiative is being applied across key sectors such as defense, industrial automation, agriculture, and healthcare, potentially expanding SEALSQ's market reach and application of its products.

The company's focus on developing quantum-resistant semiconductor solutions aligns with growing demands for enhanced cybersecurity in an era of advanced computing threats.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the potential of SEALSQ's post-quantum technology but does not provide concrete details on existing applications or customer adoption, which may lead to skepticism regarding the actual market readiness of the product.

SEALSQ's reliance on a limited number of significant customers and the uncertainties highlighted in the forward-looking statements can pose financial risks, particularly if anticipated partnerships do not materialize.

The forward-looking statements caution that actual results may differ materially from those expected, emphasizing inherent uncertainties in the company's strategy, which could undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What is SEALSQ Corp's focus area?

SEALSQ Corp specializes in developing and selling semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products.

How does SEALSQ ensure security for autonomous robots?

SEALSQ uses post-quantum semiconductor technology combined with WISeKey’s Root of Trust infrastructure to secure and control autonomous robots.

What challenges does SEALSQ address with its technology?

SEALSQ addresses challenges related to securing identities, encrypting communications, and ensuring software integrity against future quantum computing threats.

What industries benefit from SEALSQ's solutions?

SEALSQ's solutions are applicable in defense, industrial automation, agriculture, and healthcare robotics among other critical sectors.

What is the Oran G process?

The Oran G process is an advanced methodology that integrates chip-level trust and secure communications with satellite oversight for robotic operations.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







See video







here

















SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, in cooperation with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) today announced a breakthrough in securing and controlling the next generation of intelligent machines as billions of robots are poised to enter every aspect of society. By combining SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductor technology with WISeKey’s Root of Trust infrastructure, the companies are delivering a critical solution to one of the most pressing technological challenges of our time: ensuring that future autonomous robots remain under trusted human command.





SEALSQ’s post-quantum chips are engineered to resist the enormous processing power of future quantum computers, which will render today’s encryption obsolete. These chips embed advanced cryptographic protection directly into the silicon, making it possible to secure robot identities, encrypt communications, and guarantee software integrity, right from the point of manufacture. This protection is essential for a world in which machines will operate independently, often in sensitive environments or critical infrastructure.





Built on top of this secure hardware, WISeKey’s Root of Trust assigns every robot a unique cryptographic identity, stored securely and registered on a blockchain. This allows every machine to be authenticated, remotely managed, and securely updated throughout its lifecycle. With this architecture in place, organizations and governments can ensure that only trusted, verified devices are allowed to operate, and that they remain under control even in highly distributed, autonomous deployments.





This security infrastructure extends beyond the ground. Through the integration of Trusted IoT (TIoT), drones, and the WISeSat constellation of satellites, the combined SEALSQ-WISeKey platform forms a global trust grid capable of managing and securing robotic operations anywhere on Earth. This is made possible by the Oran G process, an advanced deployment methodology that fuses chip-level trust, secure communications, and real-time satellite oversight to provide a resilient, scalable framework for the robotic age.





Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey and SEALSQ, stated: “We are rapidly approaching a future where billions of autonomous machines will make decisions that impact our economies, our infrastructure, and our lives. These machines must be trustworthy, traceable, and controllable. By embedding post-quantum security and trusted identities into their core, we ensure they serve humanity, not the other way around.”





This initiative is already being applied in critical sectors, including defense, industrial automation, agriculture, and healthcare robotics. It marks a major step forward in aligning emerging robotic ecosystems with global cybersecurity and governance standards, ensuring that the digital transformation unfolds with resilience and ethical oversight.





For more information, visit www.sealsq.com and www.wisekey.com.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611





lcati@theequitygroup.com















