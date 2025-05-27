SEALSQ Corp Announces Acquisition of IC’ALPS SAS to Enhance ASIC Development Capabilities

SEALSQ Corp announced the acquisition of IC’ALPS SAS to enhance its ASIC development capabilities, expected to complete in Q3 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

SEALSQ Corp, a prominent developer of semiconductor and post-quantum technology solutions, has announced the acquisition of 100% of IC’ALPS SAS, an ASIC design specialist based in France, confirmed through a Share Purchase Agreement. This acquisition signifies SEALSQ's commitment to enhancing its ASIC capabilities and responding to increasing market demands, adding approximately 100 skilled employees from IC’ALPS. The deal, initiated after exclusive negotiations that began in February 2025, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending certain conditions such as regulatory approval from the French Ministry of the Economy. IC’ALPS brings extensive expertise in various circuit designs and a broad client base worldwide, making it a strategic addition to SEALSQ's portfolio as it continues to innovate in the domain of quantum-resistant cryptography and semiconductor technology.

Potential Positives

Signing a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of IC’ALPS SAS, a specialist in ASIC design, to expand SEALSQ’s capabilities and manpower in a high-demand sector.

The acquisition will add approximately 100 skilled employees from IC’ALPS, enhancing SEALSQ's talent pool and technological expertise.

This strategic move reinforces SEALSQ's commitment to advancing ASIC development, positioning the company to better meet growing market demands in the semiconductor industry.

The completion of this acquisition is expected in the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant step in SEALSQ's growth strategy and operational expansion.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition subject to regulatory approval by the French Ministry of the Economy, which introduces uncertainty and potential delays in completing the deal.

Dependence on the successful conversion of IC’ALPS' financial information to US GAAP, which may reveal unfavorable financial discrepancies affecting SEALSQ’s valuation of the acquisition.

Public acknowledgment of inherent risks and uncertainties in forward-looking statements may lead to a lack of investor confidence regarding SEALSQ's future performance and strategy execution.

FAQ

What is the acquisition announced by SEALSQ Corp?

SEALSQ Corp has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of IC’ALPS SAS, a specialist in ASIC design.

When is the expected completion date for the acquisition?

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approval.

What expertise does IC’ALPS offer?

IC’ALPS specializes in ASIC and SoC development, with expertise in various circuit designs for multiple industries.

How does this acquisition benefit SEALSQ Corp?

The acquisition will enhance SEALSQ's ASIC development capabilities, meeting the growing demand in the semiconductor sector.

What are SEALSQ’s main technology focuses?

SEALSQ is focused on Post-Quantum technology, integrating semiconductors with quantum-resistant cryptography for enhanced data security.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LAES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $LAES stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), a leading developer and provider of Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software solutions, today announced the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with the shareholders of IC’ALPS SAS (the “Sellers”)



1



, an Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (“ASIC”) design and supply specialist based in Grenoble, France (“IC’ALPS”), for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital and voting rights of IC’ALPS (“the Acquisition”).





The SPA is the result of a period of exclusive negotiations between SEALSQ CORP and the Sellers, announced on February 27, 2025.





The main terms and conditions of the SPA announced by SEALSQ on May 22, 2025 remain applicable.





This proposed strategic Acquisition (now solely subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions) is expected to reinforce SEALSQ’s commitment to advancing its ASIC development to meet the growing demand in the sector and would add approximately 100 highly skilled staff based out of IC’ALPS’ current centers in Grenoble and Toulouse.





The Acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, subject to satisfying the conditions to closing, including the necessary regulatory approval by the French Ministry of the Economy.







About IC’ALPS:







IC’ALPS is your one-stop-shop ASIC partner. Based in France (HQ in Grenoble, two design centers in Grenoble and Toulouse), the company provides customers with a complete offering for Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Systems on Chip (SoC) development from circuit specification, mastering design in-house, up to the management of the entire production supply chain. Its 100+ engineers’ areas of expertise include analog, digital and mixed-signal circuits (sensor/MEMS interfaces, ultra-low power consumption, power management, high-resolution converters, high voltage, signal processing, ARM and RISC-V based multiprocessors architectures, hardware accelerators) on technologies from 0.18 µm down to 1.8 nm, and from multiple foundries (TSMC, Global Foundries, Tower Semiconductor, X-FAB, STMicroelectronics, Intel Foundry, etc.). The company is active worldwide in medical, industrial, automotive, IoT, IA, mil-aero, and digital identity & security sectors. IC’ALPS is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, EN 9100:2018, Common Criteria certified, IATF16949-ready, member of TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA), Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance and Value Chain Alliance (DSA & VCA), ams Osram Preferred Partner and X-FAB’s partner network.





More information:



www.icalps.com



and



https://www.linkedin.com/company/ic-alps









About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the actual adjustments that arise upon conversion of the financial information of IC’ALPS to US GAAP in relation to net sales, operating expenses and income tax income in the income statement for twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and in relation to intangible assets, current liabilities, and pension and debt liabilities in the balance sheet as at December 31, 2024 and 2023, in comparison with the French GAAP ; the entering into of definitive documents, the authorization by French regulatory authorities and the successful closing of the Acquisition; and SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Press and Investor





Contacts











SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611





lcati@theequitygroup.com



















1



The Sellers are Doliam SA, Mrs. Lucille Engels and Mr. Jean-Luc Triouleyre.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.