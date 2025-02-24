SEALSQ Corp Advances Quantum Computing Accessibility with Cloud-Based Solutions

SEALSQ Corp is advancing cloud-based quantum computing, enhancing security and access for businesses and researchers.

SEALSQ Corp has announced its collaboration with partners to make quantum computing accessible via the cloud, allowing businesses and researchers to run quantum algorithms without needing physical quantum hardware. This cloud-based quantum computing will support various industries by providing enhanced cryptography, quantum-resistant security, and advanced simulation tools. The company recently invested in ColibriTD to integrate its Quantum-as-a-Service platform, promoting post-quantum security features and access to quantum resources on demand. The initiative aims to enable enhanced data security and efficiency in computational tasks through a scalable approach that incorporates both quantum and classical computing resources. SEALSQ is focused on developing robust security technologies to safeguard sensitive data against emerging quantum threats.

SEALSQ is taking significant steps to integrate quantum computing into its cloud services, enhancing accessibility for businesses and researchers.

The collaboration with ColibriTD on Quantum-as-a-Service aims to advance post-quantum security, which is critical as traditional encryption methods become vulnerable to quantum threats.

The deployment of quantum-enhanced cryptography will enable the generation of stronger encryption keys, improving security for cloud storage and digital identity services.

By offering quantum-powered simulation tools, SEALSQ can attract industries needing high-performance computing, potentially positioning the company for increased market competitiveness.

The press release heavily emphasizes partnerships with major companies like IBM, Google, and Microsoft, which may lead to perceptions of SEALSQ's reliance on these larger firms rather than showcasing its own independent innovations or capabilities.

Despite discussing advancements in quantum technology, the release does not provide clear financial projections or expected impacts on revenue, which could raise concerns about the company's future profitability and market positioning.

The reliance on forward-looking statements comes with significant risks and uncertainties that may leave investors wary, as the actual results may differ materially from the optimistic assessments presented.

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that is working with its partners to bring quantum computing to the cloud, making this transformative technology more accessible to businesses, researchers, and developers.





Cloud-based quantum computing enables users to run quantum algorithms and experiments remotely without the need to own physical quantum hardware. A quantum computer on the cloud is a remotely accessible quantum processing unit (QPU) that allows users to execute quantum algorithms via platforms provided by IBM, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Rigetti Computing. Users can develop programs using industry-standard languages such as Qiskit (IBM), Cirq (Google), and Braket SDK (Amazon), submitting them for execution on real quantum hardware or simulators.





Recently, SEALSQ invested in ColibriTD to integrate its Quantum-as-a-Service platform into SEALSQ’s Quantum Roadmap. This move aims to advance post-quantum security and promote the adoption of quantum computing. ColibriTD specializes in solving complex mathematical problems for industries such as aerospace, energy, and defense, particularly in simulations and material science.







How This Enables Quantum on the SEALSQ Cloud Service









1.





Quantum-Enhanced Cryptography









The integration will allow SEALSQ to generate truly random numbers using quantum-based RNG, making encryption keys stronger and resistant to quantum attacks.



This will be critical for secure cloud storage, authentication, and digital identity services.









2.





Post-Quantum Security on the Cloud









SEALSQ can integrate quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms into its cloud services, ensuring that customer data remains secure even when quantum computers become powerful enough to break traditional encryption.

















3.





Quantum Simulations & Optimization









SEALSQ can offer quantum-powered simulation tools for industries that need high-performance computing (e.g., material science, AI optimization, and aerospace simulations).



Cloud users will benefit from faster problem-solving compared to classical computing.









4.





Quantum Sensors & IoT Security









Quantum sensors could enhance cloud-based IoT security by providing ultra-precise anomaly detection and tamper-proof authentication for connected devices.

















5.





Scalability of Quantum Services









By embedding Quantum-as-a-Service into SEALSQ’s cloud, companies can access quantum computing resources without having to build their own infrastructure.



This will allow for on-demand quantum computing for secure transactions, AI models, and cybersecurity applications.









SEALSQ’s initiative aligns with the industry’s pay-as-you-go model, which charges users based on execution time, shots (circuit runs), or subscription plans.



Quantum cloud computing supports hybrid computing, combining quantum processors with classical computing for optimized performance. Leading providers also offer error mitigation tools to counteract the noisy nature of current quantum devices.





Overall, the cost of quantum computers varies widely based on capabilities, intended use, and access methods.









Access method:



IBM Quantum offers superconducting qubit-based processors. Amazon Braket connects users to D-Wave, Rigetti, and IonQ quantum computers. Microsoft Azure Quantum partners with IonQ, Rigetti, and Quantinuum. Google Quantum AI provides select users access to its Sycamore processor for research and development. Cloud-based quantum computing is driving breakthroughs in various industries, including optimization for logistics, scheduling, and resource allocation, quantum cryptography for ultra-secure communications, drug discovery by simulating molecular structures to accelerate pharmaceutical development, and machine learning through quantum-enhanced algorithms.





Segments:



Cloud-based quantum computing is driving breakthroughs in various industries, including optimization for logistics, scheduling, and resource allocation, quantum cryptography for ultra-secure communications, drug discovery by simulating molecular structures to accelerate pharmaceutical development, and machine learning through quantum-enhanced algorithms. Google Quantum AI provides select users access to its Sycamore processor for research and development. SpinQ Technology offers desktop quantum computers for educational purposes, priced between $5,000 and $50,000.





Capabilities:



PsiQuantum is collaborating with governments to develop a fault-tolerant quantum computer, with investments reaching $1 billion. D-Wave Systems provides quantum annealing systems for optimization problems, with a 2000-qubit system priced at approximately $15 million.















As quantum computing technology advances, cloud-based services are expected to become more affordable, featuring higher qubit counts with improved error correction and seamless integration with classical cloud computing. SEALSQ aims to be at the forefront of this evolution, ensuring a secure and scalable approach to quantum computing adoption.







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@equityny.com

















