SEALSQ Corp Advances Post-Quantum Security with QS7001 Hardware Platform Validation

SEALSQ Corp announces successful validation of QS7001 post-quantum hardware platform, enabling secure integration for early adopters by Q4 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

SEALSQ Corp has announced the successful validation of its QS7001 post-quantum hardware platform, which will be available to early adopters in Q4 2025. This platform incorporates robust post-quantum cryptographic algorithms like Kyber and Dilithium, and is in the process of obtaining Common Criteria EAL5+ certification. The QS7001 features a RISC-V architecture designed for various applications, offering low power consumption, high-speed cryptographic operations, and tamper-resistant security. It aims to protect devices from quantum threats across sectors such as IoT, automotive, and healthcare. Additionally, SEALSQ is developing the QVault TPM, a Trusted Platform Module that will enhance security for PCs, laptops, and IoT devices, with a planned launch in H1 2026.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of the cryptographic toolbox validation stage for the QS7001 post-quantum hardware platform, confirming the robust performance of key cryptographic algorithms.

Initiation of the formal Common Criteria EAL5+ certification process, which can enhance the product's credibility and marketability.

Availability of the QS7001 for early adopters, allowing clients to begin integration and development ahead of its official release in Q4 2025.

Addresses growing demand for quantum-resistant security solutions across multiple industries, including IoT, automotive, and healthcare, ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

Potential Negatives

The forward-looking statements in the press release highlight significant uncertainties regarding SEALSQ's future performance, including the dependence on a limited number of significant customers and general market conditions in the semiconductor industry.

The mention of ongoing Common Criteria certification processes for both the QS7001 and QVault TPM suggests potential delays or uncertainties in product availability and compliance, which could impact customer adoption and trust.

The reliance on emerging post-quantum technology may pose risks, as the market and regulatory environment continue to evolve rapidly, potentially leading to misalignment with customer needs or competition.

FAQ

What is the QS7001 post-quantum hardware platform?

The QS7001 is a secure RISC-V-based hardware platform designed for integrating post-quantum cryptography into client firmware.

When will the QS7001 be available for customers?

The QS7001 is expected to be available in Q4 2025 for initial customers integrating it into their designs.

What algorithms are supported by QS7001?

The QS7001 implements NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms, including Kyber for key encapsulation and Dilithium for digital signatures.

What benefits does the QS7001 offer to businesses?

The platform provides quantum-resistant protection, regulatory compliance, cost efficiency, and compact integration for various applications.

What is the QVault TPM and its purpose?

The QVault TPM is a Trusted Platform Module integrated with QS7001, enhancing device authentication and data protection for PC and IoT markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LAES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $LAES stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LAES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LAES in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LAES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LAES forecast page.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











The chip is expected to be available in Q4 2025 for first customers integrating post-quantum security into their designs











SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the successful completion of the cryptographic toolbox validation stage for its QS7001 post-quantum hardware platform, a critical step as quantum computing advances rapidly.





The validation confirms the robust performance of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, including Kyber and Dilithium, alongside the platform’s supporting hardware macros. QS7001’s successful validation has allowed the Company to begin the formal Common Criteria EAL5+ certification process with Serma labs, while making the platform already available for early adopters to integrate with their firmware.







QS7001: A Versatile Post-Quantum Platform







The QS7001 is a RISC-V-based secure hardware platform designed for client firmware integration, with the aim of delivering flexibility and quantum-resistant security. Key features are expected to include:







Post-Quantum Cryptography: Implements NIST-standardized algorithms (Kyber for key encapsulation, Dilithium for digital signatures) to counter quantum attacks.



Post-Quantum Cryptography: Implements NIST-standardized algorithms (Kyber for key encapsulation, Dilithium for digital signatures) to counter quantum attacks.



Hardware Accelerators: Dedicated cryptographic macros ensure low-latency, high-throughput encryption, key generation, and authentication.



Hardware Accelerators: Dedicated cryptographic macros ensure low-latency, high-throughput encryption, key generation, and authentication.



Low Power Design: Optimized for energy-efficient operation in IoT and edge devices, ideal for resource-constrained environments.



Low Power Design: Optimized for energy-efficient operation in IoT and edge devices, ideal for resource-constrained environments.



Scalable Integration: Supports customizable firmware for applications like smart meters, automotive ECUs, and medical devices.



Scalable Integration: Supports customizable firmware for applications like smart meters, automotive ECUs, and medical devices.



Tamper-Resistant Security: Features hardware security modules (HSMs), secure boot, and physical attack protection, designed to align with Common Criteria EAL5+ standards.

















Benefits and Use Cases







The QS7001, when paired with client firmware, and the forthcoming QVault TPM both aim to provide future-proof security solutions. The expected benefits for customers embedding the chip in their devices are:







Quantum-Resistant Protection: Safeguards data against classical and quantum attacks, ensuring long-term integrity.



Quantum-Resistant Protection: Safeguards data against classical and quantum attacks, ensuring long-term integrity.



Compact Integration: Enables seamless embedding in space-constrained devices without compromising performance.



Compact Integration: Enables seamless embedding in space-constrained devices without compromising performance.



Regulatory Compliance: Enables the device to meet EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), secure-by-design hardware requirements for connected devices.



Regulatory Compliance: Enables the device to meet EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), secure-by-design hardware requirements for connected devices.



Cost Efficiency: Pre-validated cryptographic libraries and hardware should accelerate development, thereby reducing time-to-market.









Use Cases:









IoT Security: Protects smart home devices, industrial sensors, and wearables, ensuring data privacy and device integrity.



IoT Security: Protects smart home devices, industrial sensors, and wearables, ensuring data privacy and device integrity.



Automotive: Secures connected vehicle systems, including ECUs, V2X communication, and OTA updates, critical for autonomous driving.



Automotive: Secures connected vehicle systems, including ECUs, V2X communication, and OTA updates, critical for autonomous driving.



Healthcare: Safeguards medical devices like pacemakers, ensuring patient data security and regulation compliance.



Healthcare: Safeguards medical devices like pacemakers, ensuring patient data security and regulation compliance.



Critical Infrastructure: Secures smart grids, financial systems, and telecommunications, mitigating risks to public safety.









QVault TPM: Extending QS7001 Capabilities







SEALSQ is also developing the QVault TPM, a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) integrating a TPM 2.0 stack on the QS7001 platform which aims to provide enhanced device authentication and data protection targets the PC, laptop, and IoT devices market. Currently undergoing Common Criteria certification, the QVault TPM is planned for launch in H1 2026 following the anticipated certification by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) for TPM 2.0 compliance, offering robust security standards.







Leadership Perspective







“We’re excited to validate the QS7001 and move toward certification, keeping us ahead in the quantum race,” said Jean Pierre Enguent, CTO of SEALSQ. “With breakthroughs like Rigetti’s new chip pushing quantum computing forward, our QS7001 and QVault TPM enable device makers to implement the security they need to stay protected, compliant and competitive.”







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp provides this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000







info@sealsq.com







SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@theequitygroup.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.