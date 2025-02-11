SEALSQ Corp Advances Cybersecurity for Drones with Post-Quantum Technology Solutions

SEALSQ accelerates UAS cybersecurity with advanced secure microcontrollers, ensuring compliance and protection against quantum threats.

SEALSQ Corp, a company focused on semiconductors and post-quantum technology, has announced its efforts to enhance cybersecurity for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) amid growing regulatory demands for quantum-resistant encryption. As threats evolve, SEALSQ provides advanced secure microcontrollers to ensure mission-critical drones—used by public agencies and military—are protected against cyberattacks. Their partnership with AgEagle, which features the secure ISR drone eBee VISION, exemplifies their commitment to incorporating robust cryptographic security measures. With the impending risks posed by quantum computing, SEALSQ is actively developing post-quantum security solutions to maintain compliance and security in the drone industry, positioning itself as a leader in the transition to quantum-resilient technologies.

SEALSQ is positioned as a trusted security provider for professional drones, enhancing its reputation and market presence in a critical security sector.

The partnership with AgEagle and the integration of SEALSQ's secure elements into the eBee VISION drone highlight collaborative innovation in drone technology and security.

SEALSQ's proactive approach to post-quantum security aligns with federal mandates, positioning the company favorably as the industry transitions to quantum-resistant encryption.

The endorsement by the U.S. Department of Defense for the eBee VISION underscores SEALSQ's role in fortifying mission-critical operations against evolving cyber threats.

Press release heavily emphasizes the urgency of transitioning to quantum-resistant encryption, indicating potential vulnerabilities in existing security measures that may not currently be adequately addressed.

SEALSQ's reliance on a limited number of significant customers raises concerns about the company's dependence on a narrow customer base for revenue stability.

Forward-looking statements include a number of risks and uncertainties that may adversely affect the actual results compared to the company's expectations, suggesting potential instability in achieving their strategic goals.

What is SEALSQ Corp known for?

SEALSQ Corp specializes in semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products, particularly for cybersecurity in drones.

How is SEALSQ enhancing drone cybersecurity?

SEALSQ enhances drone cybersecurity by providing advanced secure microcontrollers that ensure quantum-resistant encryption and protect against cyber threats.

What role does AgEagle play in SEALSQ's initiatives?

AgEagle partners with SEALSQ to produce cyber-secure drones like the eBee VISION, integrating SEALSQ's secure elements for enhanced security.

What is post-quantum cryptography?

Post-quantum cryptography refers to cryptographic methods designed to remain secure against future quantum computer attacks, crucial for sensitive data protection.

Why is post-quantum security important for drones?

Post-quantum security is vital for drones as it ensures secure communication and data integrity against potential future quantum-enabled cyberattacks.

Geneva, Switzerland , Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is accelerating the cybersecurity transformation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) through its advanced secure microcontrollers. As regulatory bodies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the U.S. government push for quantum-resistant encryption, SEALSQ is at the forefront of protecting mission-critical drone operations against next-generation cyber threats.







SEALSQ: Trusted Security Partner for Professional Drones







As security threats evolve, professional drones used by public agencies, law enforcement, and the military require advanced cryptographic protection to ensure secure communications, data integrity, and operational resilience. SEALSQ has established itself as a long-term security provider for the drone industry, offering trusted identity management and end-to-end encryption for drones deployed in high-stakes environments.





By integrating SEALSQ’s secure elements, drone manufacturers ensure compliance with strict government cybersecurity regulations, enhance operational security, and mitigate risks associated with hacking, data breaches, and remote hijacking. SEALSQ’s cryptographic expertise has made it a preferred choice for companies developing next-generation UAS for defense, border security, and critical infrastructure protection.







AgEagle Partnership: Strengthening Secure Drone Deployments







One of SEALSQ’s key collaborations is with



AgEagle



, a provider of cyber-secure drones for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. In September 2023, AgEagle launched the



eBee VISION



, a state-of-the-art ISR drone integrating a SEALSQ Secure Element compliant with



NIST FIPS140-2 Level 3



. This cryptographic security architecture ensures:









Tamper-Resistant Hardware Security:



Protection against unauthorized access, hacking attempts, and software manipulation.



Protection against unauthorized access, hacking attempts, and software manipulation.





Unique Trusted Identity:



Cryptographically embedded identities for secure Ground Control System (GCS) pairing and authentication.



Cryptographically embedded identities for secure Ground Control System (GCS) pairing and authentication.





End-to-End Encryption:



Secure transmission of video feeds, control commands, and telemetry to prevent interception and cyberattacks.















With these advanced security features, the eBee VISION has been selected for the



U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) project



, working toward compliance with the



DoD Robotic and Autonomous System-Air Interoperability Profile (RAS-A IOP)



under the



Blue UAS



program. This collaboration underscores SEALSQ’s role in fortifying professional drone technology against cyber threats.







The Shift to Post-Quantum Security







As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption methods are at risk of becoming obsolete. Recognizing this threat, regulatory bodies such as



NIST



have introduced the first set of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, finalized in



August 2024



, to establish a new standard for cybersecurity resilience. In addition, the



National Security Memorandum (NSM-10)



and the



Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Memorandum M-23-02



mandate federal agencies to transition to quantum-resistant encryption.





This shift is particularly critical for drones used in defense and national security applications, where secure communication and data integrity are paramount. Without post-quantum security, drones could become vulnerable to future quantum-enabled cyberattacks, jeopardizing sensitive missions and classified intelligence.







SEALSQ: Leading the Post-Quantum Transition for the Drone Industry







SEALSQ has proactively built a



post-quantum security roadmap



, ensuring that its cryptographic chips are designed to withstand the cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing. With an established presence in the



professional drone market



, SEALSQ is uniquely positioned to drive the industry’s transition toward quantum-resistant encryption.





By combining



post-quantum-ready secure elements



with existing partnerships across the drone ecosystem, SEALSQ ensures that public agencies, military forces, and defense contractors can deploy



secure, quantum-resilient drones



without disruption. As regulatory pressure and cybersecurity concerns accelerate the need for advanced protection, SEALSQ is setting the foundation for the



next era of drone security



.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.





Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.







