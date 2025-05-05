Markets
SealingTech Unveils Ultra-Compact US 10 Server For Cyber Defense In Critical Infrastructure

May 05, 2025 — 07:48 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Sealing Technologies largely known as SealingTech, a Parsons Corporation (PSN) company, Monday announced that it has launched its first ultra-compact edge server, the US 10, under its AegisEdge MicroServers product line. Specifically designed for operational technology or OT and industrial control systems - ICS, the palm-sized server supports high-performance edge computing and enhances cybersecurity for critical infrastructure like power plants and manufacturing facilities.

The US 10 features 10 processing cores, optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C), offering customers flexibility to customize and deploy various edge applications. Its low-power, high-performance build ensures cost savings and longer operational life.

According to Max Schmidt, SealingTech's Director of Product Development, the US 10's small, rugged, and quiet design supports the deployment of distributed network sensors, reinforcing defenses for essential systems like water and electric grids. He emphasized the device's role in securing daily infrastructure amid increasing OT and ICS cyberattacks.

Built with Parsons' cybersecurity expertise, the server integrates smoothly into existing setups and can be discreetly placed, enabling undetected operation when necessary.

