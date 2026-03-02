Sealed Air Swings To Net Profit In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) reported Monday net earnings for the fourth quarter of $43.8 million or $0.30 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations was $43.8 million or $0.30 per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $0.4 million or $0.00 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.77 per share, compared to $0.75 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 2.1 percent to $1.40 billion from $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year. It edged down 0.7 percent on a constant currency basis.

In Monday's pre-market trading, SEE is trading on the NYSE at $41.94, up $0.06 or 0.14 percent.

