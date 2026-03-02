Sealed Air Swings To Net Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) reported Monday net earnings for the fourth quarter of $43.8 million or $0.30 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations was $43.8 million or $0.30 per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $0.4 million or $0.00 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.77 per share, compared to $0.75 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 2.1 percent to $1.40 billion from $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year. It edged down 0.7 percent on a constant currency basis.

In Monday's pre-market trading, SEE is trading on the NYSE at $41.94, up $0.06 or 0.14 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.