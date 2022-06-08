Sealed Air (SEE) & Digimarc Team Up for Smart Packaging

Sealed Air Corporation SEE and Digimarc Corporation DMRC have joined forces to bring product digitization to markets like food proteins, eCommerce fulfillment, industrials, and consumer goods through smart packaging. Product digitization enables brands to maximize the value of a package to fulfill ever-growing consumer demands for authenticity and sustainability. Product digitization drives operational improvements by highlighting a product's journey through the supply chain.



Sealed Air has invested approximately $100 million in digital transformation, including its most recent development — a digital packaging brand prismiq that was launched in April. It is a first of its kind, capable of wide web, high-speed, full-color (including metallics and invisible ink) and double-sided digital printing capabilities on flexible and shrinkable materials. This state-of-the-art digital printing technology is expected to create game-changing value for customers, enabling touchless automation both in its facilities and customers’ operations, in sync with the company’s aim to further sustainability for packaging.



SEE’s prismiq will allow the customer to see inside the package with the help of a smartphone. Through the SEE Mark, multiple data signatures can be transmitted to the phone (QR, bar codes, RFID, recycling codes, date and time stamps, etc.), thus enhancing the human experience. The combination of Sealed Air’s prismiq and packaging experience with Digimarc's leading product digitization platform and watermarking technology is anticipated to provide the industry with a complete end-to-end smart packaging solution.



Through smart packaging, each product can be given a unique digital identity in the product cloud. This will help brands realize the benefits of product digitization, such as ensuring a product's authenticity, improving a product's circularity, powering a smarter supply chain, and opening an owned-media channel for direct-to-consumer engagement and the delivery of contextualized experiences. Meanwhile, the brands will receive invaluable, real-time data intelligence to drive future sales, marketing, and other key business strategies.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sealed Air’s shares have gained 10.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4.5%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sealed Air currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK and Packaging Corporation of America PKG, each flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Graphic Packaging has an estimated earnings growth rate of 86.8% for the current year. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 7.6%.

Graphic Packaging pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average. The company’s shares have appreciated 14.8% in a year.

Packaging Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.2% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings rose 4.2% in the past 60 days.

PKG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average. Packaging Corporation’s shares have gained 4% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.