Sealed Air Inks $10.3 Billion Agreement to Be Acquired by CD&R

Sealed Air Corporation SEE announced that it has inked a definitive agreement with CD&R to be acquired in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $10.3 billion. This move is in sync with Sealed Air’s ongoing transformation strategy.

CD&R is a leading private investor with expertise in the industrial and packaging industries. The deal will help SEE grow its Food and Protective businesses and maintain a customer-first approach.

Details of SEE’s Deal with CD&R

As per the deal, Sealed Air shareholders will receive $42.15 cash per share, representing a 41% premium as of Aug. 14, 2025, price and a premium of 24% above the company’s 90-day VWAP.

This will provide the company’s shareholders with an immediate payout at a substantial premium and further help it focus on its long-term strategy.

The deal was already approved by Sealed Air's Board of Directors. It is expected to be completed by mid-2026, subject to closing conditions. Post completion, the company’s headquarters will remain in Charlotte, NC, with it becoming private and delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Sealed Air’s Q3 Results

SEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The bottom line increased 10.1% year over year on improved operating leverage.

Total sales were $1.35 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. The figure rose 0.5% year over year. Pricing had an unfavorable impact of 1%. Volumes declined 1% year over year.

SEE Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, Sealed Air’s shares have gained 22.8% against the industry’s 31.5% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

