Sealed Air Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, packaging solutions provider Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) raised the midpoint of its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full year 2025, while narrowing annual net sales outlook range.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.25 to $3.35 per share on net sales between $5.275 billion and $5.325 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.30 per share on net sales between $5.10 billion and $5.50 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.18 per share on net sales of $5.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

