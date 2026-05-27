Seagate vs. NetApp: Which Data Management Stock is the Better Bet?

The explosion of AI, cloud computing and enterprise data analytics has transformed data infrastructure into one of the most evolving technology themes of today. Companies are generating, storing and processing unprecedented amounts of information, creating long-term demand for storage hardware, hybrid cloud platforms and intelligent data management solutions. Two notable players benefiting from this trend are Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and NetApp, Inc. NTAP.

Both benefit from growing enterprise demand for data storage and management solutions, serving customers navigating AI, cloud and digital transformation trends. Seagate is primarily a storage hardware company best known for its HDDs. The company benefits from the ongoing growth of cloud storage demand, particularly among hyperscalers building AI infrastructure. NetApp, by contrast, focuses on intelligent data infrastructure software and enterprise storage systems. It helps enterprises manage data across on-premise environments and public clouds through hybrid cloud solutions, all-flash storage arrays and AI-ready data services.

In simple terms, Seagate sells the “capacity” needed to store massive amounts of data, while NetApp sells the “intelligence” needed to manage, optimize and secure that data. This distinction is critical because software-centric infrastructure companies often command higher margins and more recurring revenue than hardware-focused businesses.

While both companies operate in the broader data management ecosystem, their business models, growth drivers and investment profiles differ significantly. For investors seeking exposure to the AI and data infrastructure boom, the question becomes: which stock offers the better investment opportunity? Let’s find out.

The Case for STX

Seagate delivered a strong March quarter, highlighting resilient demand and strong operating leverage. Revenue rose 44% year over year, gross margin reached a record level, non-GAAP operating income more than doubled and free cash flow approached $1 billion — among the company’s highest ever. Momentum also continued to build for its Mozaic HAMR platform, with two of the world’s largest cloud service providers qualifying Seagate’s 4+ terabyte-per-disk products. Qualification timelines matched those of PMR products, reflecting the platform’s maturity and Seagate’s execution as it works to meet the accelerating demand of its customers.

Seagate’s strategy is built on three key pillars. First, rising storage demand remains durable as AI-driven applications accelerate data creation, expand data retention and increase reliance on historical datasets. These trends are driving the need for cost- and energy-efficient high-capacity storage, making hard drives increasingly critical to modern data centers. Second, its technology roadmap, led by its Mozaic HAMR platform, is delivering key innovations to support growing customer demand both now and over the long term. Third, the company’s disciplined strategy is helping convert demand into profitable growth. Its build-to-order model improves demand visibility and pricing discipline, while the HAMR-based product roadmap is expected to support further margin expansion as adoption scales.

Per management, Seagate is entering a “new era of structural growth,” driven by AI-led demand, rising adoption of Mozaic products and disciplined execution focused on margins, cash flow and long-term value creation. While SSDs dominate high-speed workloads, HDDs remain far more cost-effective for bulk storage, making them essential for hyperscale AI data centers. STX’s strategy emphasizes increasing areal density rather than unit volumes, enabling a more capital-efficient path to scale while enhancing cost and power efficiency per terabyte.

This supports its goal of mid-20% exabyte growth. Its second-generation Mozaic 4+ HAMR platform delivers up to 44TB per drive—more than 30% higher capacity than earlier versions—while requiring minimal material changes and leveraging advanced laser and photonics technology for scalable manufacturing. Following initial shipments in March, Mozaic 4 is expected to comprise the majority of HAMR exabyte shipments by the end of 2026. Mozaic 5 remains on track for late-2027 qualification with up to 50TB capacity, providing customers with a clear upgrade path within existing power and space constraints. As HAMR production expands beyond hyperscale customers into enterprise and edge markets, it anticipates additional cost and operational efficiencies over time.



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Seagate’s capital allocation strategy allows the company to use its earnings growth and strong cash flow generation to further strengthen the balance sheet while increasing long-term shareholder returns. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, STX generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $953 million in free cash flow. The company retired about $641 million in debt and $191 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, while also declaring a quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share. It expects free cash flow to improve through the rest of 2026, supported by steady demand, operational efficiency and disciplined spending. Fiscal 2026 capex is expected to remain within its 4–6% of revenue target range as the company continues scaling HAMR technology.

Nonetheless, Seagate’s growth historically has been cyclical. Revenue and earnings often fluctuate depending on PC demand, enterprise spending cycles and storage pricing trends. While AI demand could reduce some cyclicality, the business remains heavily tied to hardware spending patterns. It operates in a highly competitive hardware market where pricing pressure and component costs can negatively impact margins. In addition, Seagate carries a sizable debt load, with $3.86 billion in long-term debt versus $1.15 billion in cash as of April 2026, reflecting its acquisition- and investment-driven growth strategy.

The Case for NTAP

Slower enterprise IT spending, intense competition from cloud-native providers and execution challenges tied to its ongoing cloud transformation strategy are hurting NTAP’s prospects. Continued investments in cloud and AI initiatives could also pressure margins in the near term.

Management continues to see cautious customer spending amid an uncertain global macroeconomic environment. The U.S. public sector remained a headwind earlier in the fiscal year, with demand hurt significantly in the second quarter due to a government shutdown. Conditions improved somewhat in the third quarter, but the segment only performed in line with the company’s lowered expectations and has yet to fully recover. While management sees early signs of improvement heading into the fourth quarter, it believes it is still too soon to call for a sustained rebound in U.S. public sector demand.

NetApp continues to acquire a large number of companies. While this improves revenue opportunities, the move increases integration risks. Large acquisitions have negatively impacted the balance sheet in the form of high levels of goodwill and net intangible assets, which totaled $2.78 billion or 27.9% of total assets as of Jan. 23, 2026. Furthermore, NetApp faces stiff competition from bellwethers such as HP, Dell, IBM and Oracle. NetApp’s competitors are revamping their product lines with faster and more efficient products.



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However, recent quarterly results showed strong momentum in all-flash array revenue and cloud storage services, highlighting growing enterprise demand for hybrid cloud and AI-ready infrastructure. Unlike Seagate, NetApp benefits from more recurring software and subscription revenue streams. This improves visibility and reduces earnings volatility. The company is also benefiting from enterprise AI adoption, where organizations need intelligent ways to organize, access and secure massive datasets used for AI workloads.

NetApp also returns capital through dividends and repurchases, though its yield is generally lower than Seagate’s. The company returned $303 million to its shareholders as dividend payouts and share repurchases in the fiscal third quarter. NetApp returned $200 million to its shareholders through share repurchases and distributed $103 million in dividends. The company returned $1.57 billion to its shareholders as dividend payouts and share repurchases in fiscal 2025.

Share Price Performance for STX & NTAP

Over the past year, STX has registered gains of 620.8% while NTAP rose 39.4%.



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Valuation Comparison

Going by the price/earnings ratio, NTAP’s shares currently trade at 19.32 forward earnings, compared with 34.59 for STX.



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From a value perspective, NTAP may appear cheaper on traditional metrics such as price-to-earnings ratios. However, cheaper does not always mean better. Investors must consider the quality and sustainability of future growth.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for STX & NTAP?

STX is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased 15.6% to $14.89 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 34.9% to $26.34.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTAP’s earnings remains unaltered over the past 60 days.



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STX or NTAP: Which Stock is the Better Investment?

Seagate’s investment thesis increasingly revolves around AI-driven storage demand. HDDs remain significantly cheaper than solid-state drives for bulk storage, making Seagate an important supplier for hyperscale cloud providers. The company is also pushing advanced HAMR technology, which allows much higher storage densities. This innovation could support long-term capacity growth and improve Seagate’s competitive positioning. Software and subscription-heavy businesses generally produce stronger operating margins than hardware manufacturers. NetApp’s transition toward software-defined infrastructure and cloud services has steadily improved its earnings profile.

Seagate, meanwhile, operates in a highly competitive hardware market where pricing pressure and component costs can significantly affect margins. That said, Seagate is known for strong cash flow generation during upcycles. The company has historically returned substantial capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Seagate continues to offer encouraging shareholder returns, appealing to income-oriented investors. It also remains attractive to value and income investors, particularly if AI-driven storage demand accelerates faster than expected.

STX at present sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while NTAP has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank, STX seems to be a better pick. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.