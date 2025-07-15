Seagate Unveils 30TB Drives to Handle Data Center AI Storage Demand

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX has announced the worldwide channel availability of its highest-capacity hard drives, the 30TB Exos M and IronWolf Pro. The 30TB and 28TB variants of the Exos M and IronWolf Pro drives are available through the Seagate online store, authorized resellers and global channel partners. Prices are set at $599.99 for the 30TB Exos M and IronWolf Pro models, and $569.99 for the 28TB variants.

The cutting-edge drives, built on Seagate’s advanced Mozaic 3+ platform and powered by heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology, are designed to meet the accelerating demand for scalable, high-performance storage driven by the growing adoption of AI technologies across enterprises. With more than 1 million Mozaic drives shipped, Seagate has reached a key milestone that highlights the maturity and strength of its next-gen storage innovation.

The newly released Exos M 30TB and NAS-optimized IronWolf Pro 30TB drives arrive at a pivotal moment for AI at the edge. STX highlighted an IDC report whereby the research firm noted that industries such as retail, manufacturing and financial services are actively deploying edge AI solutions for applications like video analytics, predictive maintenance and fraud detection. These trends are driving the adoption of disaggregated storage architectures, separating compute from storage to enable greater flexibility and scalability.

The Exos M 30TB provides high-capacity, energy-efficient storage that supports real-time edge analytics, data scaling and optimal data placement without sacrificing sustainability or performance. Meanwhile, the IronWolf Pro 30TB is empowering on-prem NAS systems to evolve into intelligent AI hubs capable of handling advanced workloads like image recognition, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and inference tasks.

Per Global Market Insights, the global NAS market is projected to witness more than 17% CAGR through 2034, fueled by digital transformation and the growing use of big data and AI analytics.

Management highlighted that nearly 90% of the world’s data is currently stored in just 10 countries. However, with around 150 nations adopting data sovereignty regulations and AI workloads expanding rapidly, data gravity is steadily shifting toward the edge.

Seagate stated that data centers—whether on-premises, private, or sovereign—are increasingly leveraging AI to unlock the value of their proprietary data. Seagate’s 30TB drives aim to meet this shift head-on, offering the capacity, efficiency and resilience needed to support the next generation of AI workloads.

Business improvement strategies, strong market conditions and focus on advanced tech like HAMR are aiding Seagate’s performance. The company expects secular trends and innovations to drive up areal density, benefiting mass capacity storage. Management noted that the launch of the Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform in 2024, which featured HAMR technology, positioned it well to capture share in the mass capacity storage solutions market.

Seagate expects HAMR to aid in exploiting megatrends like AI and machine learning, which will drive long-term demand for cost-effective mass capacity storage solutions. Seagate has significantly increased production of its 24-28 terabyte PMR drives, which represent the company's top-selling product line in terms of both revenues and exabyte shipments.

Seagate's technology strategy remains closely aligned with shifting market trends. One of the key drivers of Seagate’s strategic roadmap is the ramp-up of its HAMR technology to meet the surging cloud customer demand. Its HAMR-based Mozaic drives are the industry’s only products offering 3 terabytes per disk. Volume shipments to qualified customers are underway, and the company remains on schedule to broaden qualifications across more cloud customers, with wider shipments expected in the second half of calendar 2025.

Seagate currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Seagate have gained 41% over the past year compared with the Computer Integrated Systems industry's growth of 7.7%.



