Seagate Technology Stock (STX) Opinions on Recent Technology Advancements and Insider Activity

Recent discussions on X about Seagate Technology (STX) have centered around the company's advancements in storage technology and analyst upgrades. Posts on the platform highlight excitement over Seagate's production of 30 TB hard drives, with some users pointing to growing demand driven by AI and data sovereignty laws. There's also buzz about raised price targets from major financial institutions, fueling optimism among participants.

Additionally, some conversations on X touch on insider activity, particularly a notable sale of shares by a top executive, which has sparked curiosity about the timing and implications. While many express confidence in Seagate's long-term growth, especially in cloud services and innovative HAMR technology, others are cautiously monitoring these internal moves. The dialogue reflects a dynamic mix of enthusiasm and scrutiny surrounding the stock.

Seagate Technology Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

Seagate Technology Insider Trading Activity

Seagate Technology insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 184,347 shares for an estimated $21,933,429 .

. BAN SENG TEH (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 86,569 shares for an estimated $10,783,332 .

. GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 51,834 shares for an estimated $6,087,785 .

. MICHAEL R CANNON sold 24,190 shares for an estimated $2,878,646

STEPHANIE TILENIUS sold 2,693 shares for an estimated $344,801

YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $87,757

Seagate Technology Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of Seagate Technology stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Seagate Technology Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025

Seagate Technology Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $STX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $155.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $160.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $167.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from B of A Securities set a target price of $165.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $170.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

