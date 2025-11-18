Seagate Stock Could Soar as AI Drives Storage Demand

Seagate Technologies' (NASDAQ: STX) stock can move a lot higher because it can deliver AI-capable hard drives at scale for the data center industry like no other company in the business. This is important for memory storage infrastructure, necessary for training models and inference.

Seagate’s ramping growth and growth outlook are underpinned by a robust data center deal pipeline, as reflected in news from NVIDIA, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), OpenAI, and virtually every other AI-interested party. The critical detail is that the surging outlook also drives a robust analyst trend, and its influence on the market is strengthening.

Seagate’s Market Swelled in 2025: Points to Double-Digit Upside in 2026

MarketBeat tracks 25 analysts with current coverage as of mid-November. This is up 31% in the preceding 12 months, reflecting a strengthening support base, and sentiment has also firmed. Sentiment is pegged at Moderate Buy, with 19 ratings (76%) set at Buy or higher, giving the data a bullish bias, and recent revisions include upgrades.

Regarding the stock price target, the consensus offers only a 6% upside, with shares at a critical support level. Yet, the stock has increased by more than 100% over the last year, with 20% of that increase occurring in the previous 30 days.

The takeaway is that support is firming, and the revision trend points to a high-$300 to mid-$400 price range, sufficient for fresh all-time highs, a 45% upside at the low target, and as much as 75% at the high.

The chart action reflects the analysts' trend of increasing market strength. The primary indicators are elevated trading volume and MACD convergence, both of which are powerful technical chart signals. The MACD convergence suggests, with a high probability of success, that this market will continue to move higher or, in the event of a correction, at least retest the existing high.

Given that STX share prices retreated from a peak in early November, they could rebound in a trend-following signal and retest or set new highs before the end of the year.

Institutional activity is a reason the STX could reach new highs before the year’s end. They own more than 90% of the stock, provide a rock-solid support base, and have been buying on balance all year. While selling activity is also elevated, profit-taking is the cause, and the net result of rotation is bullish for the stock price.

The balance of activity is buying in every quarter of 2025, with buying activity ramping higher from Q2 to Q4, with Q4 only half over. The likely outcome is that institutions will take advantage of the November price dip, increase their holdings for another month, and lay the groundwork for a rally.

Dividends Are a Catalyst for Seagate’s Long-Term Shareholders

Seagate Technologies' dividend is a bonus for investors and a potential catalyst for its market. The company’s $2.96 annualized payment is worth approximately 1.15% in November and is expected to grow over time.

The company doesn’t have a history of regular annual increases, but has only increased its payment over the last 12 years and is on the cusp of a significant earnings surge. The opportunity is that Seagate will not only persist with more regular increases, but that the pace of distribution increases may also improve.

Currently, the company pays under 35% of its earnings and could pay more.

Seagate’s balance sheet details suggest its business quality is about to inflect. Once plagued by high debt levels and losses, cash flow enabled debt reduction and a reduced deficit in Q3, bringing it within reach of an inflection point. Shareholder value is expected to increase in the current quarter and continue improving as AI demand drives revenue and cash flow.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.