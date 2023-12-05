Seadrill (SDRL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.50, changing hands as low as $41.34 per share. Seadrill Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SDRL's low point in its 52 week range is $28.36 per share, with $50.7245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.38.
Also see: IWO YTD Return
Airbnb MACD
ACRE Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.