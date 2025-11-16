Stocks
Seadrill (SDRL) Price Target Increased by 15.04% to 42.08

November 16, 2025 — 08:43 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has been revised to $42.08 / share. This is an increase of 15.04% from the prior estimate of $36.57 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.92% from the latest reported closing price of $30.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seadrill. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDRL is 0.35%, an increase of 14.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 72,218K shares. SDRL / Seadrill Limited Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SDRL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 4,228K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,898K shares , representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 3,704K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,112K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,652K shares , representing a decrease of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 83.73% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,112K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Schf holds 2,291K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

