SEACOR Enters Financing With EnTrust Global; Consolidates All Debt Under Single facility

(RTTNews) - SEACOR Marine Holdings (SMHI) has entered into a new senior secured term loan of up to $391.0 million with an affiliate of EnTrust Global and separate agreements to build two platform supply vessels for a contract price of $41.0 million per vessel. The 2024 SMFH Credit Facility consolidates the companys debt capital structure into a single credit facility maturing in the fourth quarter of 2029 and provides financing for the Shipbuilding Contracts.

The company also announced the entry into definitive agreements to sell two anchor handling towing and supply vessels for total proceeds of $22.5 million.

