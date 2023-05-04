Seaboard (SEB) Declares $2.25 Dividend

Seaboard said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.25 per share ($9.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $3,823.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.23%, the lowest has been 0.14%, and the highest has been 0.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seaboard. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEB is 0.14%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 40K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEB by 2.74% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 10K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEB by 5.34% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 7K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEB by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seaboard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified international agribusiness and transportation company, primarily engaged in domestic pork production and processing and cargo shipping. Overseas, Seaboard is primarily engaged in commodity merchandising, flour and feed milling, produce farming, sugar production and electric power generation.

