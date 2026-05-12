Sea Ltd Announces Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd (SE) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $427.93 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $403.05 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.6% to $7.097 billion from $4.841 billion last year.

Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $427.93 Mln. vs. $403.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $7.097 Bln vs. $4.841 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.