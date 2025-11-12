Sea Limited Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Sea Limited SE reported adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, which increased 44.4% from the year-ago quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.27%.



Revenues of $6 billion increased 38.3% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the e-commerce and digital financial services segments. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.35%.

SE’s Q3 Top-Line Details

Digital Entertainment (Garena): Digital Entertainment revenues were $653 million, marking year-over-year growth of 31.2%. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in the active user base and a deepening of paying user penetration.



Quarterly active users were 670.8 million, up 6.7% year over year.

Quarterly paying users of 65.9 million increased 31.2% year over year. The paying user ratio was 9.8% in the third quarter compared with 8% in the year-ago quarter.



Average bookings per user in the reported quarter were $1.25 compared with $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.



The Garena segment reported strong growth in the third quarter, with total bookings reaching $840.7 million, marking a 51.1% year-over-year increase.



E-commerce (Shopee): E-commerce service revenues totaled $4.3 billion, up 34.9% year over year, which includes GAAP marketplace revenues of $3.8 billion and GAAP product revenues of $0.5 billion.



GMV increased by 28.4% year on year to $32.2 billion in the second quarter.



Gross orders for the quarter reached 3.6 billion, representing a 28.4% year-over-year increase.



Shopee strengthened its market leadership in Asia and Brazil, driven by its highly price-competitive product offerings. The platform’s average monthly active buyers grew 15% year over year in the third quarter.



Digital Financial Services (Rebranded to Monee): Digital Financial Services’ revenues surged 60.8% year over year to $989.9 million. The uptick was driven by strong growth in its loan book, which reached $7.9 billion, up 69.8%.



Non-performing loans over 90 days were stable at 1.1% of total consumer and SME loans in the reported quarter, indicating strong credit quality.



Sales of goods increased 23.8% year over year to $517.7 million in the third quarter.



Other Services, which encompass a mix of various business activities, increased 58.7% year over year to $46.8 million in the third quarter.

Sea Limited’s Operating Details

Gross profit increased 39.7% year over year to $2.6 billion in the third quarter. The company’s gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) year over year to 43.4%.



Sea Limited reported an adjusted EBITDA of $874.3 million in the quarter under review, up 67.7% year over year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.6%, which expanded 260 bps.



Digital Entertainment's adjusted EBITDA rose 48.2% year over year to $465.9 million in the third quarter, from $314.4 million in the prior-year period.



E-commerce adjusted EBITDA reached $186.1 million in the third quarter, up sharply from $34.4 million in the same period last year.



Digital Financial Services adjusted EBITDA increased 37.5% year over year to $258.3 million, up from $187.9 million in the prior-year period.

SE’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, SE had cash and cash equivalents of $3.07 billion compared with $2.17 billion as of June 30, 2025.



The company generated $1.18 billion in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter compared with $1.62 billion in the previous quarter.

