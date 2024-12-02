Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, which added 9,500,000 units, or a 5.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SDVY, in morning trading today Texas Pacific Land is down about 4.4%, and East West Bancorp is lower by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SMCX ETF, which added 700,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SDVY, SMCX: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.