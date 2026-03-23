SDS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares UltraShort S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.13, changing hands as low as $72.94 per share. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDS's low point in its 52 week range is $65.71 per share, with $141.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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