SDRL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.16, changing hands as low as $40.08 per share. Seadrill Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDRL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.51 per share, with $50.7245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.25.

