SDI Group Acquires InspecVision for Strategic Expansion

SDI Group has acquired InspecVision Ltd for £6.1 million, marking a strategic entry into the high-value metrology market. This acquisition enhances SDI’s technological capabilities with AI and machine learning, while offering cross-selling opportunities and a strong presence in the US market. InspecVision’s proven profitability and international customer base align with SDI’s growth strategy.

