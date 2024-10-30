News & Insights

SDI Group Acquires InspecVision for Strategic Expansion

October 30, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

SDI Group (GB:SDI) has released an update.

SDI Group has acquired InspecVision Ltd for £6.1 million, marking a strategic entry into the high-value metrology market. This acquisition enhances SDI’s technological capabilities with AI and machine learning, while offering cross-selling opportunities and a strong presence in the US market. InspecVision’s proven profitability and international customer base align with SDI’s growth strategy.

