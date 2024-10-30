SDI Group Acquires InspecVision - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SDI Group plc announced the acquisition of InspecVision Ltd, a designer and manufacturer of computer vision-based measurement systems for industrial applications, for a net consideration of 6.1 million pounds. InspecVision provides precision measurement machinery for smart manufacturing, automated inspection and reverse engineering.

Stephen Brown, CEO of SDI Group, said: "InspecVision is a high-quality, profitable business which fulfils our key investment criteria of trading in a growth sector, with international exposure and a strong management team. The acquisition presents a rare opportunity to buy such a good business poised to capitalise on future growth in the metrology market."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.