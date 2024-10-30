News & Insights

SDI Group Acquires InspecVision - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SDI Group plc announced the acquisition of InspecVision Ltd, a designer and manufacturer of computer vision-based measurement systems for industrial applications, for a net consideration of 6.1 million pounds. InspecVision provides precision measurement machinery for smart manufacturing, automated inspection and reverse engineering.

Stephen Brown, CEO of SDI Group, said: "InspecVision is a high-quality, profitable business which fulfils our key investment criteria of trading in a growth sector, with international exposure and a strong management team. The acquisition presents a rare opportunity to buy such a good business poised to capitalise on future growth in the metrology market."

