SDC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of SmileDirectClub Inc (Symbol: SDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.30, changing hands as low as $10.10 per share. SmileDirectClub Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.64 per share, with $16.0799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.