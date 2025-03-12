SCYNEXIS, Inc. Advances Phase 1 Trial of SCY-247 Antifungal and Prepares for Phase 3 MARIO Study Restart

SCYNEXIS updates on SCY-247 trial progress, financial results, and anticipated Phase 3 study restart in 2025.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is progressing on its second-generation antifungal SCY-247, having initiated a Phase 1 trial in December 2024, with results expected in Q3 2025. The company also plans to present data at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) congress in April 2025. Furthermore, SCYNEXIS aims to restart the Phase 3 MARIO study for invasive candidiasis in Q2 2025, pending the FDA lifting a clinical hold. Financially, SCYNEXIS ended 2024 with $75.1 million in cash and investments, which the company projects will fund operations into Q3 2026. For 2024, SCYNEXIS reported a revenue of $3.7 million, primarily from a license agreement, and a net loss of $21.3 million.

Initiation of the Phase 1 trial for SCY-247 marks a significant advancement in the company's antifungal development pipeline aimed at treating drug-resistant infections.

SCYNEXIS is set to present four accepted presentations for SCY-247 at the upcoming ESCMID Global congress, which could enhance visibility and credibility within the scientific community.

The company anticipates a cash runway into Q3 2026 with a total of $75.1 million in cash and investments, providing financial stability for ongoing clinical development and operations.

SCYNEXIS received a $10 million milestone payment from GSK, indicating continued partnership success and validation of their research efforts.

Net loss for the full year ended December 31, 2024, was $21.3 million, a significant downturn compared to a net income of $67.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Total revenue decreased dramatically to $3.7 million in 2024 from $140.1 million in 2023, which raises concerns about the company's financial health and prospects.

The cash balance decreased from $98.0 million in 2023 to $75.1 million in 2024, indicating a concerning trend in cash management.

When did the Phase 1 trial of SCY-247 start?

The Phase 1 trial of SCY-247 was initiated in December 2024.

What are the expected results release dates for SCY-247?

Results from the SCY-247 trial are expected to be released in Q3 of 2025.

What is the current cash runway for SCYNEXIS?

SCYNEXIS has a projected cash runway into Q3 2026.

When is the ESCMID Global congress taking place?

The ESCMID Global congress is scheduled for April 11-15, 2025, in Vienna, Austria.

What is the significance of SCY-247?

SCY-247 is a second-generation antifungal with potential against multi-drug-resistant fungal infections.

SCYNEXIS ended 2024 with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $75.1 million, and projects a cash runway into Q3 2026.











JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:



SCYX



), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.





“In 2024, we achieved a key milestone with the initiation of a Phase 1 trial of our second-generation fungerp, SCY-247,” said David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “In preclinical studies, SCY-247 has consistently demonstrated highly encouraging results in a broad range of invasive fungal infections, highlighting its potential for clinical success. We believe SCY-247 has significant potential to become the next therapeutic to fight resistant fungal pathogens and look forward to completion of the trial later this year. We are also making progress towards restarting the MARIO trial, pending the lift of the clinical hold issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), anticipated in the second quarter of this year.”







SCY-247 Development Program









Dosing was initiated in a Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose study of SCY-247, the Company’s second-generation triterpenoid antifungal in development for the treatment of severe invasive fungal infections. The company expects to release single ascending and multiple ascending dose data in Q3 of 2025.







Dosing was initiated in a Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose study of SCY-247, the Company’s second-generation triterpenoid antifungal in development for the treatment of severe invasive fungal infections. The company expects to release single ascending and multiple ascending dose data in Q3 of 2025.



Preclinical data from studies of SCY-247 were presented at multiple medical meetings throughout 2024, including at IDWeek, the Mycoses Study Group Education & Research Consortium (MSGERC) Biennial Meeting, the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) and the 11th Advances Against Aspergillosis and Mucormycosis (AAAM) Conference. Presentations highlighted encouraging preclinical efficacy and pharmacokinetic data of SCY-247 in multiple models of invasive fungal infections.







Preclinical data from studies of SCY-247 were presented at multiple medical meetings throughout 2024, including at IDWeek, the Mycoses Study Group Education & Research Consortium (MSGERC) Biennial Meeting, the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) and the 11th Advances Against Aspergillosis and Mucormycosis (AAAM) Conference. Presentations highlighted encouraging preclinical efficacy and pharmacokinetic data of SCY-247 in multiple models of invasive fungal infections.



Four presentations are planned for this year’s European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global) congress, April 11-15 2025 in Vienna, Austria.













Ibrexafungerp Clinical Updates









The final activities to restart the Phase 3 MARIO study in invasive candidiasis are underway. SCYNEXIS anticipates the FDA’s clinical hold to be lifted in the second quarter of 2025.







The final activities to restart the Phase 3 MARIO study in invasive candidiasis are underway. SCYNEXIS anticipates the FDA’s clinical hold to be lifted in the second quarter of 2025.



SCYNEXIS received a $10 million milestone payment from partner GSK in 2024, triggered by the delivery of final study reports from the completed FURI, CARES and NATURE studies. The data from FURI and CARES will be presented at the ESCMID Global congress, April 11-15 2025 in Vienna, Austria. For more information on the trials, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (CARES:



NCT03363841



; FURI:



NCT03059992



).













Full Year 2024 Financial Results







For the full year ended December 31, 2024, revenue primarily consisted of $3.7 million in license agreement revenue associated with the GSK license agreement. For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue primarily consisted of the $130.1 million recognized upon the transfer of the license associated with the GSK License Agreement in May 2023.





Research and development expense for the full year ended December 31, 2024 decreased to $26.4 million compared to $30.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease of $4.5 million, or 14.6%, was primarily driven by a decrease of $7.4 million in clinical expense, a decrease of $1.3 million in salary expense primarily associated with medical affairs, and a net decrease in other research and development expense of $0.4 million, offset in part by an increase of $3.9 million in chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) expense, and an increase of $0.7 million in preclinical expense.





SG&A expense for the full year ended December 31, 2024 decreased to $14.5 million from $20.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease of $6.5 million, or 30.9%, was primarily driven by a decrease of $5.8 million in professional fees and a decrease of $0.9 million in commercial expense due to the costs incurred in the prior period associated with BREXAFEMME, offset by a net increase of $0.2 million in other selling, general, and administrative expense.





Total other income was $16.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, versus total other expense of $5.5 million for the same period in 2023. The variance is mainly due to the fair value adjustment related to the warrant liabilities. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we recognized a gain of $13.8 million and a loss of $3.2 million, respectively, for the fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities primarily due to the decrease and increase in our stock price during the periods, respectively.





Net loss for the full year ended December 31, 2024, was $21.3 million, or $0.44 basic loss per share, compared to a net income of $67.0 million, or $1.40 basic earnings per share and $1.39 diluted earnings per share for the same period in 2023.







Cash Balance







Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $75.1 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $98.0 million on December 31, 2023. Based upon the company’s current operating plan, SCYNEXIS believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments provide a cash runway into Q3 2026.







About Triterpenoid Antifungals







Triterpenoid antifungals (also known as “fungerps”) are a novel class of structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitors that combine the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. They have demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. Ibrexafungerp is the first representative of this novel class of antifungal agents. Ibrexafungerp, formerly known as SCY-078, is currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis and is in late-stage of development for invasive candidiasis and other indications. SCY-247 is a next generation fungerp in pre-clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening and often multi-drug-resistant fungal diseases including



Candida auris



infections.







About SCYNEXIS







SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in clinical, pre- clinical and discovery phases, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit



www.scynexis.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding: SCYNEXIS’s expectation that it will have a cash runway into Q3 2026; the expectation to release single ascending and multiple ascending dose data from the SCY-247 Phase 1 study in Q3 of 2025; the clinical and commercial potential for SCY-247; and the anticipated lifting of the clinical hold of the Phase 3 MARIO study in Q2 of 2025. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in regulatory and other costs in developing products. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2025, including under the caption "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.









CONTACT







:









Investor Relations







Irina Koffler





LifeSci Advisors





Tel: (646) 970-4681







ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com





















SCYNEXIS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands, except share and per share data)





























Years Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023















Revenue:

































Product revenue, net









$





—













$





1,044













License agreement revenue













3,746

















139,097













Total revenue













3,746

















140,141













Operating expenses:

































Cost of product revenue













—

















15,624













Research and development













26,405

















30,928













Selling, general and administrative













14,458

















20,920













Total operating expenses













40,863

















67,472













(Loss) income from operations













(37,117





)













72,669













Other expense (income):

































Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount













1,726

















2,994













Interest income













(4,291





)













(3,954





)









Interest expense













828

















3,130













Other income













(235





)













—













Warrant liabilities fair value adjustment













(13,812





)













3,166













Derivative liability fair value adjustment













(196





)













154













Total other (income) expense













(15,980





)













5,490















(Loss) income before taxes















(21,137





)













67,179













Income tax (expense)













(151





)













(138





)











Net (loss) income











$





(21,288





)









$





67,041













Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders – basic

































Net (loss) income per share – basic









$





(0.44





)









$





1.40













Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted

































Net (loss) income per share – diluted









$





(0.44





)









$





1.39













Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

































Basic













48,513,073

















47,852,833













Diluted













48,513,073

















48,390,582



























SCYNEXIS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands, except share and per share data)





























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





16,051













$





34,050













Short-term investments













43,249

















40,312













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,184

















5,548













License agreement receivable













753

















2,463













License agreement contract asset













9,509

















19,363













Restricted cash













435

















380













Total current assets













72,181

















102,116













Investments













15,846

















23,594













Deferred offering costs













417

















175













Restricted cash













109

















163













Operating lease right-of-use asset













2,090

















2,364















Total assets













$









90,643

















$









128,412

















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





4,569













$





7,149













Accrued expenses













3,793

















7,495













Deferred revenue, current portion













1,642

















1,189













Operating lease liability, current portion













407

















340













Warrant liabilities













—

















130













Convertible debt and derivative liability













13,688

















—













Total current liabilities













24,099

















16,303













Deferred revenue













1,294

















2,727













Warrant liabilities













7,998

















21,680













Convertible debt and derivative liability













—

















12,159













Operating lease liability













2,175

















2,581













Total liabilities













35,566

















55,450













Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders’ equity:

































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023













—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 37,973,991 and 37,207,799 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively













41

















40













Additional paid-in capital













431,571

















428,169













Accumulated deficit













(376,535





)













(355,247





)









Total stockholders’ equity













55,077

















72,962















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity













$









90,643

















$









128,412













