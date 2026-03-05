Scynexis FY25 Loss Narrows; Plans SCY-247 Expanded Access Program In H1

(RTTNews) - Scynexis Inc. (SCYX), a biotechnology company, reported a narrower loss for the full year 2025, backed by improved revenue, compared to the prior year

For the year ended December 31, 2025, loss was $8.61 million, or loss per share of $0.17, compared with loss of $21.29 million, or loss per share of $0.44 last year.

Revenue increased to $20.60 million from $3.7 million, primarily reflecting the GSK license agreement for Brexafemme or ibrexafungerp.

Scynexis said that it had received a one-time, non-refundable payment of $24.8 million from GSK in the fourth quarter, resulting in a cash runway of more than two years.

Scynexis's antifungal platform includes Brexafemme for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis or VVC and recurrent VVC, and SCY-247 for the treatment of systemic fungal diseases. Scynexis has licensed Brexafemmeto to GSK. In November 2025, Scynexis had completed the transfer of Brexafemme's New Drug Application to GSK.

GSK remains committed to the relaunch of Brexafemme, and following its relaunch, Scynexis stands to receive up to $145.5 million in annual net sales milestones.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Brexafemme or ibrexafungerp tablets for the treatment of VVC and for reducing the incidence of recurrent VVC.

Scynexis' SCY-247, currently in clinical development to treat systemic fungal diseases, has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast Track designations from the FDA.

In September 2025, Scynexis announced positive Phase 1 SAD/MAD results for the oral formulation of SCY-247, demonstrating good tolerability, favourable pharmacokinetics, and the ability to achieve target exposures against fungi that are often resistant to other antifungal agents.

The phase 1 study was designed to confirm adequate tolerability and to achieve target exposures with oral SCY-247. Currently, Scynexis is working towards enabling an expanded access program in the first half of 2026.

Earlier in February 2026, Scynexis has announced the initiation of dosing in a Phase 1 study with the IV formulation of SCY-247, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026. A clinical proof-of-concept Phase 2 study is planned in patients with IC later in the year.

SCYX has traded between $0.5650 and $1.31 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $0.77, up 3.09%.

SCYX is currently trading 0.03% up at $0.77.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.