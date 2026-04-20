SCVL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.52, changing hands as high as $19.73 per share. Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCVL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.04 per share, with $26.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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