SCS to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect From the Stock

Steelcase Inc. SCS will release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 25, after market close.

SCS has delivered a decent earnings surprise in the trailing four quarters, with the metricoutpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 31.5%, on average.

Steelcase’s Q1 Expectations

The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is $756 million, indicating a 3.9% increase from that reported in the same quarter last year. The top line is anticipated to have been fueled by positive momentum in office leasing activity across the United States and the European region.

We anticipate the Americas segment to deliver promising results on the back of strong demand from large corporate and government customers, and an emphasis on work from office. Also, positive signals in corporate real estate, evidenced by the U.S. leasing volume growing more than 15% from the first quarter of 2024, per JLL, are likely to have been other drivers.

The International segment is expected to have improved due to strong demand across India and Spain. Per JLL, large transactions (greater than 2,500 sqm) are playing important roles in the European market’s recovery, mainly in the U.K. and Germany, which is why we are somewhat optimistic about these regions’ contributions to the top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, implying a 25% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says About SCS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Steelcase this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SCS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Other Players

Equifax Inc. EFX reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and increasing 2% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.9% and grew 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiserv, Inc. FI posted mixed first-quarter 2025 results.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but gained 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

