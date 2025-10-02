SCS Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/6/25, Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 10/20/25. As a percentage of SCS's recent stock price of $17.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Steelcase, Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when SCS shares open for trading on 10/6/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCS's low point in its 52 week range is $9.315 per share, with $17.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.11.

In Thursday trading, Steelcase, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.