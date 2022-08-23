Scrum Master vs. Product Owner: What’s The Difference?

Scrum is a framework that uses Agile methodology to accomplish product development through a series of iterations. Scrum teams work within this framework to address complicated issues as they create products to meet customers’ needs.

Scrum Masters and Scrum Product Owners both work in the product development process. While the two roles are related, if you compare Scrum Master vs. Product Owner positions, you’ll notice several differences as well. This article discusses Scrum Masters vs. Product Owners and the responsibilities these workers have in developing products using the Scrum framework.

What Is a Scrum Master?

A Scrum Master is responsible for leading Scrum teams as they work to effectively develop a product. Scrum Masters guide Scrum teams as they operate within the Scrum framework, helping to make sure each increment of product development is completed smoothly.

Scrum Master Role and Responsibilities

Scrum Masters are responsible for managing Scrum processes in Agile methodology. Their responsibilities include:

Scrum Masters guide and coach Scrum teams by leading daily Scrum meetings, planning and managing sprints and handling other Scrum events.

Scrum Masters ensure that Scrum team members are following Scrum principles as they work in sprints to reach their goals.

They help Product Owners prepare product backlogs for sprints.

They maintain communication with development team members to address any challenges or obstacles that may interfere with completing the project. They then work with Scrum teams to meet these challenges and remove obstacles.

Requirements to Become a Scrum Master

If you want to become a Scrum Master, you must first enroll in a Scrum Master certification course. Completing Scrum Master training demonstrates that you have learned to guide Scrum teams as they work toward specific goals. It also prepares you to pass a certification exam.

Scrum Master certification requirements and costs vary depending on which provider you choose. Most programs cost between $150 and $1,995 for training courses. Many programs include the exam fees in their total Scrum Master certification cost.

A few organizations offer different types of Scrum Master training. As you look into various options, make sure to choose one that prepares you for a Scrum Master certification rather than one that just gives you a quick overview of Scrum.

If you’re not sure if being a Scrum Master should be part of your career path, there are plenty of free Scrum Master certification training options available. These are typically abbreviated or trial versions of longer training programs, designed to teach you some foundational Scrum principles. A free option may provide you with the information you need to decide whether completing a full Scrum Master certification program is for you.

Benefits of Working as a Scrum Master

If you enjoy collaborating with teams within the Scrum framework, working as a Scrum Master can be a great way to further your career. Earning a Scrum Master certification qualifies you to work as a Certified Scrum Master, which comes with many benefits.

Higher Earning Power

According to a salary survey by the Scrum Alliance, a Scrum team member typically earns around $88,000 per year. A Scrum Master, on the other hand, earns an average annual base salary of around $95,000.

Career Advancement

Earning your Scrum Master certification opens new doors by building your advanced knowledge of the Scrum framework and Agile principles. As a Scrum Master, you’re qualified to move into a leadership role as you guide Scrum teams toward common goals and ensure that each step of the process is executed properly.

Comprehensive Scrum Knowledge

Scrum Masters must have a deep understanding of Scrum artifacts, such as sprint backlogs and burndown charts. Scrum Masters use this knowledge to improve team efficiency, reduce misunderstandings and help Scrum teams meet their goals successfully.

What Is a Product Owner?

A Product Owner creates the vision for a product and communicates with development teams and customers to make sure that product development occurs according to plan. Within the Scrum framework, a Product Owner manages a product backlog to ensure that tasks are prioritized properly for the Scrum team.

Product Owner Role and Responsibilities

Product Owners fill a visionary role for a product. They are also frontline contacts with their organizations’ customers. Product Owner responsibilities include the following.

Maintain the product backlog and ensure that the Scrum team works on each iteration that the backlog contains according to plan. A product backlog is the collection of tasks that make up a product.

Develop a vision for a product and ensure that the development team follows a set plan to create a product that aligns with that vision.

Serve as the main point of contact with customers, and maintain customer satisfaction.

Communicate with various teams, including Scrum teams and development teams, to make sure they are working toward and achieving the product goals.

Stay updated on market trends to help development teams design and develop products.

Establish deadlines and completion dates, create product backlogs for Scrum teams and set priorities for product development.

Requirements to Become a Product Owner

If you want to become a Scrum Product Owner, you must learn everything you can about the Agile framework. As a Product Owner, you should have a thorough understanding of the Scrum framework, including its artifacts and events. You can learn these aspects by participating in training programs.

To become a certified Product Owner, you must complete a certification program. These programs typically involve a course lasting at least two days. They may or may not have exam requirements as well, depending on the option you choose. Some options have exam requirements but no specific training requirements.

Benefits of Working as a Product Owner

If you want to play an essential role in providing the vision and leadership that enables companies to increase the value of their products, then becoming a Product Owner may be a fulfilling career option for you. There are many benefits to earning a Product Owner certification, including increased earning power.

Excellent Earning Potential

According to the Scrum Alliance’s survey, Product Owners earn an average annual base salary exceeding $93,000. Experience plays a large role in salary for Product Owners as well. With two certifications or five to seven years of Scrum-related work experience, a workers’ average annual base salary can increase to over $103,000.

Growth in Leadership Skills

Becoming a Product Owner requires a great deal of responsibility and leadership. As a Product Owner, you are the face of a product, and you are ultimately responsible for its successful completion. This includes working with clients to communicate their needs to development teams. The Product Owner role requires you to use your leadership skills and insights to help bring a product from the drawing board to fruition.

Potential for Career Advancement

Earning a Product Owner certification can make you eligible to move forward with additional certifications. More advanced Agile certifications often require candidates to become certified Product Owners first.

What Are the Similarities Between Scrum Master and Product Owner?

Agile methodology frameworks like Scrum are used among many types of companies in industries including construction, software manufacturing, production and aerospace.

You can find both Scrum Masters and Product Owners working within the Scrum framework. Both Scrum Masters and Product Owners must fully understand Scrum principles, and both roles are essential to effective product development within Scrum teams.

What Are the Differences Between Scrum Master and Product Owner?

While Scrum Masters and Product Owners are both involved in product development within the Scrum framework, differences exist between the two roles. Scrum Masters are responsible for guiding Scrum teams through each step of the product development process. They work hands-on within Scrum teams to reach the goals needed for a successful product.

Product Owners take on more of a visionary role. Rather than working directly with Scrum teams on specific goals, these professionals communicate directly with Scrum Masters, customers and other stakeholders to make sure each product aligns with its original vision and meets the customer’s needs.

Which One is Right for You?

If you’re not sure whether to pursue certification as a Scrum Master or a Product Owner, you should carefully consider the many aspects of each role.

If you enjoy working with others to create a vision for a product and set deadlines and plans for product creation, you might thrive as a Product Owner. If you prefer to guide teams as they work with iterative tasks, evaluate each step and refine processes to create a product, Scrum Master may suit you better.

