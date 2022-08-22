Scrum Master Certification: What Is It, And Why Pursue It?

Scrum is an Agile methodology that allows your team to work in sprints as they complete small increments of work toward a final product. This involves consistently reviewing and adapting outcomes to make improvements each step of the way until completion.

Scrum is a framework that was initially known for creating software products in the IT industry. Now it is used in many industries, including financial services, product development, construction, advertising and marketing, consulting and government offices. Earning Scrum Master certification allows you to play a leadership role using Scrum methodology.

What Is Scrum Master Certification?

Earning the Certified ScrumMaster® (CSM) credential can help you expand your knowledge of Scrum principles and Agile methodologies. CSM certification is an official designation that demonstrates your skills as a Scrum Master. The Scrum Alliance confers the CSM credential, which is an entry-level certification. This certification focuses on the fundamentals of Scrum, iterative progress, accountability and team performance.

Becoming a CSM reflects your knowledge of Scrum as an Agile practice. It also shows that you are a reliable leader who can guide your team toward creating products and achieving your organization’s goals.

This credential signifies that you understand Scrum principles and practices, such as working with cross-functional teams in short cycles, encouraging timely feedback and implementing and evaluating improvements to the product your team is creating.

Other organizations offer certifications that are alternatives to CSM. For example, Scrum.org offers three levels of professional Scrum Master (PSM) certifications. Scrum Inc. provides training to become a registered Scrum Master (RSM).

Other organizations offer Scrum classes that result in an online certificate of completion. These courses cover the Scrum framework but do not lead to the official CSM designation.

Benefits of Scrum Master Certification

If you enjoy working in teams and are interested in the Scrum framework, you can benefit from earning your Scrum Master certification. This certification verifies your knowledge and skills in the Scrum framework. This helps you stand out among other job candidates, improves your risk assessment and collaboration skills and can open up new career opportunities for you.

Strengthen Your Risk Assessment Skills

By learning Scrum methodology, you’ll anticipate events and problems before they occur and identify risks and hazards before they become serious problems. You’ll also learn to prevent or eliminate any bottlenecks that might otherwise cause projects to stall, which will save time and money.

Help Your Resume Stand Out

When you list your Scrum Master certification on your resume, you’re letting potential employers know that you’ve taken the steps necessary to stay updated on industry standards, current trends and technologies in product development. You’re also showing that you understand how to use Scrum principles and techniques to guide your team to reach positive outcomes.

As a CSM, you are prepared to guide your team through creating a product from beginning to end by evaluating the team’s work and adapting it as needed to reach the end goal.

Increase Your Team’s Effectiveness

Earning your Scrum Master certification gives you the skills to work with your team more effectively and efficiently. You’ll know how to motivate your team to stay organized and on task as they work toward each goal. You’ll lead collaboration among teammates, identify problems early on and find ways to solve them. Your entire team should work together better using Scrum principles.

Prepare Yourself for More Career Opportunities

As a CSM, you can move forward in your career and earn additional certifications. Other relevant credentials include Advanced Certified ScrumMaster and Certified Scrum Professional – ScrumMaster®.

Earning an additional certification can increase your earning potential and help you improve engagement, encourage accountability within teams and scale Scrum and Agile with multiple teams.

What to Consider Before Earning Scrum Master Certification

If you’re trying to determine if earning your CSM fits with your career path, here are a few things you should consider.

Can You Meet the Required Time Commitment?

The Scrum Alliance requires candidates to study Scrum principles through a CSM course, which typically involves 16 hours of training over two days. Before you take the course, consider studying any prerequisite materials to prepare. The Scrum Alliance provides many free articles and resources on its website.

Many training organizations offer Scrum Master classes. Make sure to find one that fits your schedule and availability. When you finish your training, you can schedule your exam. This exam is administered by the Scrum Alliance and has a 60-minute time limit. To pass the exam, you must answer at least 37 out of 50 questions correctly.

While your course time and exam time amount to about three days, it can take a few weeks to earn certification. Time to certification depends on factors like how long you plan to study, how soon you can find a course and sign up for it and whether you pass your exam on the first attempt.

Does Your Company or Future Career Value or Require It?

If you plan to work for a company that uses Scrum principles, consider earning your CSM certification. This certification may give you an advantage over other job applicants, and it shows that you have a thorough understanding of Scrum principles and methodologies.

With this certification, you’ll be able to guide teams through projects efficiently and effectively. This is a valuable skill set for staff members at many businesses.

Do You Enjoy Working in Teams?

Scrum principles encourage collaboration and ongoing feedback among team members. As a certified Scrum Master, you can guide your team members and inspire them to share their ideas and skills as they complete projects. Working in this way requires trust among team members, allowing all to feel valued as they play essential roles in completing the work.

If you enjoy working as part of a team, earning CSM designation may benefit your career.

Frequently Asked Questions About Scrum Master Certification

How long does it take to become a certified Scrum Master?

The CSM course and exam typically require three days, but it can take a few weeks to become a certified Scrum Master. Time to certification depends on how long you spend studying, how soon you can schedule your course and the subsequent exam and whether or not you pass your exam on the first attempt.

How do you get certified as a Scrum Master?

To earn your Scrum Master certification, you must complete a Scrum certification course. This two-day course covers all of the Scrum framework elements you need to know. After completing the course, you’ll take and pass the CSM exam.

How do I renew my CSM certification?

To maintain your CSM certification, you need to renew it every two years. The renewal fee is $100. You also need to earn 20 hours of Scrum education units (SEUs) every two years to renew your certification.

Which is better: CSM or PMP?

This depends on your career goals since both credentials serve different purposes. PMP is the gold standard in project management certifications, and it requires years of experience and several thousand hours of training and education. CSM focuses on the Scrum framework and requires no experience and a single two-day course.

