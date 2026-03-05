Markets
SSP

Scripps To Acquire ABC Affiliate WTVQ From Morris Network

March 05, 2026 — 12:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP), a media company, on Thursday agreed to acquire WTVQ, the ABC affiliate in Lexington, Kentucky, from Morris Network, Inc. for $15.8 million.

The stations carry an aggregate purchase price of about $54 million, with the deal expected to close later this year pending approvals.

The acquisition would create a duopoly in Lexington alongside Scripps' existing WLEX, the market's NBC affiliate.

The acquisition follows recent portfolio changes by Scripps. The company closed the sale of WFTX in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday and expects to complete the sale of WRTV in Indianapolis in the coming weeks.

Separately, Scripps previously agreed to swap stations in five mid-sized and small markets with Gray Media.

Scripps also exercised an option to reacquire 23 ION-affiliated stations that were divested to INYO Broadcast Holdings during its 2021 acquisition of ION.

On Wednesday, The E.W. Scripps closed trading 5.12% higher at $4.1100 on the Nasdaq, further in the overnight trading 3.65% lesser at $3.9600.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.