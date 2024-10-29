Screening for Warren Buffett and Ben Graham Stocks

(0:30) - Can You Invest Like Warren Buffett or Ben Graham

(5:00) - Stock Screener And Top Stock Picks To Keep On Your Radar

(22:15) - Episode Roundup: KBH, PERI, RES, CGAU, ATHM

Welcome to Episode #385 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

With the new edition of Ben Graham’s famous book, The Intelligent Investor, now out, updated, once again, by Jason Zweig, Tracey decided to use Zacks most sophisticated stock screens to find Warren Buffett and Ben Graham-like stocks.

Screening for Ben Graham and Warren Buffett Stocks

Usually Tracey uses the Premium screens on Zacks.com to find value stocks for the podcast. But this week, she went with the big product: Zacks Research Wizard. It is meant for financial advisors and other professionals.

Research Wizard has “guru” pre-built screens, including for Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham, considered to be the top two value investors of all time. For those who don’t know, Buffett once worked for Ben Graham.

Ben Graham died in the 1970s, but his book, The Intelligent Investor, and his student, Buffett, live on.

Tracey will have future podcasts on this new book. But, for now, you’ll have to make due with these stock screens.

How Many Value Stocks Did The Screens Return?

The Warren Buffett screen has always been narrow. It returned just 2 stocks.

There were more stocks in the Ben Graham screen, however. It returned 18 stocks. And that is with the added requirement that companies pay a dividend.

Neither screen looked for the Zacks Rank. These screens are about value, not the Rank.

5 Value Stocks to Invest Like the Gurus

1. Rpc Inc. ( RES )

Rpc Inc. is an oilfield services company operating in the US and Gulf of Mexico. It’s been tough year for energy company investors in 2024. Shares of Rpc Inc. have fallen 21% year-to-date.

Rpc Inc is cheap. It has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 11.4. A P/E under 15 is considered a value. Rpc Inc. pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.5%.

Rpc Inc. is a Graham stock. Should Rpc be on your short list?

2. Centerra Gold inc. ( CGAU )

Centerra Gold is a junior Canadian gold miner with a market cap of $1.6 billion. It has gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey and other markets.

Shares of Centerra are up 20.1% year-to-date. It’s a value with a forward P/E of just 9.0. Centerra Gold pays a dividend, yielding 2.7%.

Centerra Gold is a Graham stock. Should a gold miner like Centerra be on your short list?

3. Autohome Inc. ( ATHM )

Autohome is a Chinese mid-cap company with a market cap of $3.6 billion. It creates online automobile content. On Sep 4, 2024, it announced a $200 million share repurchase program.

Shares of Autohome are up just 5.6% year-to-date. It remains cheap. Autohome trades with a forward P/E of just 13.4. It also pays a dividend, yielding 5.5%.

Autohome is a Graham stock. Chinese stocks have gotten out of favor. Should you consider a stock like Autohome this year?

4. KB Home ( KBH )

KB Home is one of the country’s largest publicly traded homebuilders. It operates in 47 markets. It has a big repurchase plan underway and has bought back 5% of outstanding shares. KB Home still has $800 million left on the authorization as of Aug 31, 2024.

Shares of KB Home are up 28.1% year-to-date. But shares remain cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of just 9.3.

KB Home is both a Buffett and Graham stock. It appeared on both screens. Should value investors still be looking to buy in even after the big 2024 rally?

5. Perion Network Ltd. ( PERI )

Perion Network is a small cap digital advertising company. It has a market cap of $384 million. Digital advertising has been a roller coaster in the recent quarters. Perion Network’s second quarter revenue fell 39%.

Shares of Perion Network are down 73.1% year-to-date. It’s cheap though. It has a forward P/E of 6.2. A P/E under 10 usually indicates a company is dirt-cheap.

Perion Network was a Buffett stock. Should value investors have Perion on their watch list?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Screening for Buffett and Graham Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

