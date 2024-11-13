News & Insights

SCREEN Holdings Delays Report Amid Revenue Concerns

November 13, 2024 — 08:25 pm EST

SCREEN Holdings Co (JP:7735) has released an update.

SCREEN Holdings Co. has requested an extension for submitting their interim securities report due to concerns about revenue recognition timing in their Semiconductor Solutions subsidiary. An internal investigation is underway, with a special committee established to examine potential accounting irregularities. The company aims to submit the report by January 2025.

