SCREEN Holdings Adjusts Bond Conversion Price

SCREEN Holdings Co. has adjusted the conversion price of its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2025 from ¥5,913.4 to ¥5,889.0, following the approval of an interim dividend payment of ¥120 per share. This adjustment reflects the company’s efforts to align bond conversion terms with shareholder interests.

