Scout24 SE Names Martin Mildner CFO

January 07, 2026 — 05:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF) has appointed Martin Mildner as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board, effective 1 March 2026. Martin Mildner succeeds Dirk Schmelzer, who is leaving the company.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans-Holger Albrecht, said: "With Martin Mildner, the Supervisory Board is gaining a highly qualified finance and capital market expert with extensive experience as CFO of listed companies. With his deep understanding of digital business models, Martin Mildner is the ideal choice for the position of CFO at Scout24."

