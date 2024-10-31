News & Insights

Scout Security Announces Strategic Merger with Roo Inc

October 31, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Scout Security Ltd. (AU:SCT) has released an update.

Scout Security Ltd has announced its intent to acquire Roo Inc, a DIY home security tech company, aiming to merge their complementary services and expand market reach. The acquisition is valued at approximately A$10.3 million and is expected to bring significant cost and revenue synergies, positioning the merged entity for positive cash flow and EBITDA. The deal is anticipated to close by January 2025, pending final agreements and due diligence.

